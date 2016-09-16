The Perfect Casual Friday Outfit That You Can Wear to Work and Drinks

1. Coach brown hobo bag, $495; coach.com 2. Joe's Jeans leather moto jacket, $795; joesjeans.com 3. The9thMuse choker, $185; the9thmuse.com 4. Giuseppe Zanotti blue studded booties, $1,250; bloomingdales.com 5. Equipment striped button-up, $161; equipmentfr.com 6. Gap boyfriend jeans, $70; gap.com

Yes, we know. It's been a long week. You're tired. The act of getting dressed in itself is a challenge. But since we're the glass-half-full kind of people, we're focusing on the positives, like you have roughly 10 hours until freedom and it's Casual Friday (only if your workplace has Casual Fridays, that is—if not, then, we're sorry). All of this means that you can take a more lax approach with your outfit, which can be pretty freeing after four days of buttoned-up shirts and stiff suit separates. But we're not condoning sweats, either. The goal is to piece together an outfit that's casual without compromising professionalism. That means a relaxed blouse (loose, yet chic), slim frills-free jeans (aka no rips, no rhinestones), a cool moto jacket (if that's too laid-back, then swap for a blazer), and polished extras for a touch of sophistication. And done—first stop, office; next stop, happy hour.

—Market by LaShauna Williams