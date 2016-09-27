The Perfect Look for a Fall Afternoon in the Park (or Any Fall Activity) 

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Sep 27, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. APC denim jacket, $222; matchesfashion.com 2. Etoile Isabel Marant jumpsuit, $225; thoutnet.com 3. Zara hat, $30; zara.com 4. Baggu clutch, $54; shopbop.com  5. L.L. Bean bag, $39; llbean.com 6. H&M sneakers, $60; hm.com

Summers in the park are vastly different from fall. Lemonade is swapped for cider, ice cream for apple cider doughnuts. Outfits, too, make that inevitable seasonal switch. Denim cut-offs with breezy crochet tops or little poplin cotton white dresses make way for flannel shirts with denim skinnies or chunky wool sweaters and joggers. One of our favorite autumnal looks? An easy flannel one-piece styled with a worn-in denim jacket, complete with a wide-brimmed wool hat and white sneaks—perfect for strolling through the park (aka stomping on crunchy leaves) or apple-picking at your nearby orchard.

