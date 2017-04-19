Three Chic Outfits to Wear to a Baseball Game

Play ball! Baseball season is in full swing and for some of us finding the perfect game day outfit can be a little tricky. Here are a few things to consider when dressing for a game. First and foremost, be comfortable in whatever you wear. The last thing you’ll want to be doing is adjusting your outfit during an entire game and not only will it drive you crazy but it’ll annoy surrounding spectators. You also want to dress weather appropriate. I suggest bringing a lightweight jacket to a late afternoon game because when the sun goes down it gets chilly pretty quickly.

When it comes down to it, we just want to look effortlessly chic. Emily Ratajkowski is pretty much the epitome of that. She rocks a white tee and jeans like it’s nobody’s business. Whether you’re a fan or not, you too can pull off an effortless look. Have no fear, we’ve put together three chic outfits that will let your personality shine through!

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career