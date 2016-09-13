What to Wear to a Very Important Meeting

Shop the look: 1. Sylvain Le Hen barrette, $58; theline.com 2. Sportmax blouse, $645; matchesfashion.com 3. Hillier Bartley bag, $1,724; matchesfashion.com 4. Topshop skirt, $66; topshop.com 5. Acne Studios boots, $1,000; shopbop.com 6. Theory trench coat, $795; theory.com

The dress code for a VIP (Very Important Presentation) doesn't always demand a power suit. Give no-fun business basics a break and inject playfulness (without compromising professionalism) into your corporate wardrobe with a chic tie-neck blouse and a figure-flattering midi-length wrap skirt (petite and plus options are available as well) in an unexpected color, like olive—a neutral shade that's safe, but not as predictable as black. Before walking out the door, pick a tote that's roomy enough to comfortably hold your documents and laptop. And if you’re afraid nerves might cause you to fidget with jewelry or absentmindedly play with your hair, then pin back your strands with a sleek barrette—it will keep everything in place, and leave all technical difficulties to the conference call.