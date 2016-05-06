12 Attention-Stealing Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

It's wedding season, which means the search for a summery (and guest-appropriate) dress is on. And well, you know the drill—that means no white (or any color that neighbors white), micro-short hemlines, and anything remotely racy (ok, maybe we'll allow a subtle cut-out or two).
It's true that while yes, there are infinitely more dress options for a summer wedding, as opposed to a winter one, there are also plenty of opportunities for potential wardrobe malfunctions. Regardless of how swelteringly hot the ceremony is, we suggest steering clear of super-sheer fabrics, excessive cut-outs, and sternum-plunging necklines. With that said, we did you a solid and rounded up 12 pretty dresses that not only allow for maximum ventilation, but also meet the called-upon dress code for your next summer wedding.
1. Self-Portrait
Go girly with this icy blue off-the-shoulder floral-embroidered dress, but harden it with sculptural jewelry and black accessories.
$555; net-a-porter.com
2. Tibi
Shine on the dance floor in this flouncy, twinkly metallic-embroidered number.
$695; tibi.com
3. Michael Michael Kors
A happy color for a happy occasion—brighten up your look with a sunshine-y marigold hue.
$175; net-a-porter.com
4. Alexis
Perfect for a formal oceanfront affair.
$898; intermixonline.com
5. Diane von Furstenberg
Ok, we sneaked in a plunge-neck silhouette, but the sweet floral print and ruffled skirt offset a too-sexy vibe.
$598; dvf.com
6. Banana Republic
A floral-strewn black dress boasts romantic allure, but with a cool-girl bite.
$178; bananarepublic.com
7. Zara
Give the illusion of separates with this easy layered dress (and in the dreamiest seafoam green shade).
$70; zara.com
8. 3.1 Phillip Lim
The mixed print, side cut-outs, and ruffled skirt might seem to be a touch too much, but the muted color palette (and the flattering fit-and-flare silhouette) pulls it all together.
$775; otteny.com
9. Mango
Channel your inner bohemian with this floaty dress that features a sheer overlay and a tie-dye finish. Dress it up with gold bangles (on each wrist), tousled waves, and strappy heels.
$120; mango.com
10. Whistles
A floral dress so pretty, you'll want to wear it to your next wedding—and to all events from now until Labor Day.
$370; whistles.com
11. Sandro
Lighten up the dark hue with a sheer panel that runs along the skirt and discreet side cut-outs.
$530; sandro-paris.com
12. French Connection
The sheer accents and punchy hue modernize the dress's vintage-inspired aesthetic.
$228; frenchconnection.com