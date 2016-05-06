12 Attention-Stealing Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

It's wedding season, which means the search for a summery (and guest-appropriate) dress is on. And well, you know the drill—that means no white (or any color that neighbors white), micro-short hemlines, and anything remotely racy (ok, maybe we'll allow a subtle cut-out or two).

It's true that while yes, there are infinitely more dress options for a summer wedding, as opposed to a winter one, there are also plenty of opportunities for potential wardrobe malfunctions. Regardless of how swelteringly hot the ceremony is, we suggest steering clear of super-sheer fabrics, excessive cut-outs, and sternum-plunging necklines. With that said, we did you a solid and rounded up 12 pretty dresses that not only allow for maximum ventilation, but also meet the called-upon dress code for your next summer wedding.