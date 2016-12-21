5 New Year's Eve Outfits for Whatever You Have Planned (from Clubbing to Sleeping)

In our humble opinion, New Year's Eve is probably the most overrated holiday ever. There's this weird societal pressure to do something—anything—on the 31st, whether that means RSVP-ing yes to a party where you know you'll be making awkward small talk with strangers all night long or standing for hours in sub-zero temps as you wait for the ball to drop in Times Square. Why do we do this to ourselves?
But even the biggest pessimist (um, guilty) will find any excuse to wear any one of these chic New Year's Eve outfits that we put together—even if you're planning to be fast asleep well before the clock strikes midnight. Below, five perfect looks for every kind of NYE event imaginable.
-
1. Dancing in the Club
You have no idea how much we had to resist the urge to write "da club." If you're heading to a NYE blow-out at a bar or da club (sorry, couldn't help it), stand out in siren red, complete with luxe gold and edgy leather extras.
Shop the look: Cinq à Sept dress, $465; intermixonline.com. Oscar de la Renta earrings, $245; net-a-porter.com. Topshop moto jacket, $130; topshop.com. Loeffler Randall clutch, $125; shopbop.com. Zara boots, $119; zara.com.
-
2. Chilling at Home
New Year's Eve, what? When every night is a Netflix and chill kind of night to you. (We also added an Apple watch so you don't completely lose track of time.)
Shop the look: Uniqlo sweater, $20 (originaly $60); uniqlo.com. Alternative Apparel joggers, $54; alternativeapparel.com. Apple watch, $269; apple.com. L.L. Bean socks, $20; llbean.com.
-
3. Waiting for the Ball Drop in Times Square
It's too late to turn back now. You made your decision and now you're going to stick with it, so might as well be prepared. Dress in layers—lots of layers—because it's going to be freezing. Don't even think about stepping into heels. And finally, shrug on a puffer in bright red, so that there's no chance of you getting lost.
Shop the look: Tna puffer, $250; aritzia.com. Zara sweater, $50; zara.com. Mango skirt, $60; mango.com. Coach cross-body bag, $550; coach.com. Uniqlo Heattech leggings, $20; uniqlo.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com.
-
4. Sleeping
When not even New Year's Eve will stand in the way between you and bed.
Shop the look: Marigot pajama set, $150; marigotcollection.com. Olivia von Halle sleep mask, $100; net-a-porter.com. West Elm blanket, $69 (originally $99); westelm.com.
-
5. Partying at a Friend's Place
More casual than a night out, more formal than a night in—a house party calls for vintage jeans, elevated with a cool one-shoulder top, a single statement earring, and a fun rhinestone clutch.
Shop the look: Mango top, $60; mango.com. Re/Done jeans, $252; shopspring.com. Charlotte Chesnais earring, $340; saksfifthavenue.com. ONE by ashlyn'd clutch, $560; shopbop.com. Acne Studios boots, $560; net-a-porter.com.