What to Wear When You Have a Meeting with Your Boss

There it is on your calendar: a meeting with your boss. And regardless of what's on the agenda—whether it's something as casual as a weekly "touch base" or as big as a discussion for a promotion—dressing for the occasion will always work in your favor. Communicate confidence and sophistication with crisp no-nonsense separates, like a striped button-down and sweeping wide-leg pants. But don't lose yourself in boring basics—pay attention to beautiful details, like the row of fabric-covered buttons on your shirt or the piped lining of your pants, to make you stand apart from the rest. Personality-packed extras help too, like sculptural gold jewelry and stacked red pumps. The finishing touch? A stunning leather-bound pad for when you take notes.