5 Outfits to Wear for Every Activity This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, it unofficially, heartbreakingly marks the end of summer—the end of sunshine, the end of rosé (or frosé) season, the end of wearing cut-offs with carefree abandon, and so on. On the other hand, we get a bonus day! A three-day break without any obligations! (Unless, that is, you have a wedding to attend, then we’re sorry.)

But for the rest of you—the unburdened folk, whose plans are to roll with whatever the weekend throws at you and to take advantage of everything that summer has to offer (even if you are in denial about autumn's arrival)—the last thing that you want to stand between you and fun is figuring out what to wear. Ugh, talk about an instant buzzkill. To minimize time spent indoors and maximize everything else, we did you a solid and pieced together five outfits for any activity that may happen your way. Looking to practice your serve? Rival Serena Williams' style with a hit of on-court tennis fashion. Or, got an invite to an impromptu bar crawl? A sexy off-shoulder top and walkable block-sandals are for you.

Treat this weekend as your last summer fashion hurrah, and save the adulting and outfit decision-making for Tuesday morning.