5 Outfits to Wear for Every Activity This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is a mixed bag of emotions. On one hand, it unofficially, heartbreakingly marks the end of summer—the end of sunshine, the end of rosé (or frosé) season, the end of wearing cut-offs with carefree abandon, and so on. On the other hand, we get a bonus day! A three-day break without any obligations! (Unless, that is, you have a wedding to attend, then we’re sorry.)
But for the rest of you—the unburdened folk, whose plans are to roll with whatever the weekend throws at you and to take advantage of everything that summer has to offer (even if you are in denial about autumn's arrival)—the last thing that you want to stand between you and fun is figuring out what to wear. Ugh, talk about an instant buzzkill. To minimize time spent indoors and maximize everything else, we did you a solid and pieced together five outfits for any activity that may happen your way. Looking to practice your serve? Rival Serena Williams' style with a hit of on-court tennis fashion. Or, got an invite to an impromptu bar crawl? A sexy off-shoulder top and walkable block-sandals are for you.
Treat this weekend as your last summer fashion hurrah, and save the adulting and outfit decision-making for Tuesday morning.
-
1. BACKYARD BBQ
Achieve a sporty, laidback-cool vibe for a day of barbecuing with an easy striped tee, shorts, white sneaks, and a cross-body bucket bag (a hands-free option that's perfect for when you're manning the grill).
Shop the look: Building Block bag, $485; ssense.com. Cos top, $25; cosstores.com. Illesteva sunglasses, $177; illesteva.com. Frame shorts, $250; farfetch.com. Common Projects sneakers, $450; net-a-porter.com.
-
2. TENNIS MATCH
Practice your serve for next year's U.S. Open with a preppy knit and darling skorts—a look that even Serena Williams would be jealous of. And when the sun's set, store your racket in Tory's ingenious sling backpack.
Shop the look: No Ka'Oi shorts, $195; net-a-porter.com. Tory Sport bag, $395; torysport.com. Tory Sport tank, $125; torysport.com. Adidas visor, $25; adidas.com. Nike sneakers, $120; nike.com.
-
3. Bar Crawl
Get all your summer fashion in before temps drop with a breezy off-shoulder top and white kick flares. And since you'll be making multiple pit stops, we suggest walkable block heels and a hands-free bag to accommodate any double-fisting action.
Shop the look: BP. earrings, $12; nordstrom.com. Caroline Constas top, $395; shopbop.com. Zara bag, $50; zara.com. L' Agence pants, $225; net-a-porter.com. Sole Diva sandals, $41; simplybe.com.
-
4. Beach Party
Clock in quality beach time a nautical-inspired one-piece, and once cockhail hour rolls around, throw on a fun fringe-y cover-up to take your look from the beach to, well, wherever the party's at.
Shop the look: Su poncho, $535; matchesfashion.com. Le Specs sunglasses, $59; lespecs.com. Phase 3 straw tote, $41 (originally $68); nordstrom.com. Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit, $445; lisamariefernandez.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $465; net-a-porter.com.
-
5. WHITE-OUT PARTY
When the dress code is all white, pack a visual punch with textures, like ruffles or intricate cut-outs, and statement-making extras (ie graphic raffia clutch and embroidered lace-up sandals).
Shop the look: Tabitha Simmons shoes, $645; net-a-porter.com. Ronherman bag, $150; ronherman.com. Bauble Bar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Topshop bloluse, $50; topshop.com. Tibi skirt, $595; tibi.com.