What Fashion Girls Wear to Office Holiday Parties

Shop the look: 1. The Row sweater, $973 (originally $1,390); net-a-porter.com 2. B Collection by Bobeau pants, $78; bobeau.com 3. Rosena Sammi Jewelry earrings, $185; rosenasammi.com 4. Persaman New York bag, $210; persamannewyork.com 5. Boohoo heels, $37; boohoo.com 6. Jessica Elliot ring, $60; jessicaelliot.com

Well, well, well, Office Holiday Party, we meet again. Year after year, your company hosts this major shindig, challenging you to see just how many drinks you can get away with while your boss lurks in the same booze-filled room. Clearly, this is not a night for your usual debauchery (har har). This is a night for caution-filled fun as your higher-ups look on—but hey, fun being the operative word here. Slip into something easygoing for a no-fuss night like these breezy palazzo pants and play up the grand shape with a sweater featuring voluminous sleeves. Then top it off with holiday glimmer in the form gold and silver accessories. Just keepin' it classy, y'all.