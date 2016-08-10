What to Wear to Go Hiking When You're a Fashion Girl

"I'm a bona fide city girl," was Carrie Bradshaw's response when Aidan asked her to join him at his "country cabin" for the summer (watch: season four episode nine "Sex and the Country" for a quick SATC refresher). And it was mine when my very active, very outdoors-y boyfriend floated his dream summer plan by me at the start of the season: to spend every weekend hiking upstate.
But before I could dismiss the idea and crush his dreams completely (because, nature), I stopped myself at the intriguing prospect of piecing together a bona fide hiking-girl outfit—inspired by the fall runways, of course. Both Tod's and Prada sent down high-fashion riffs on the Danners (the red-laced hiking boots made famous by Wild) during Milan Fashion Week, and Clare Waight Keller of Chloe grounded dreamy bohemian skirts with Patagonia-inspired half-zip fleeces during the Paris shows. Clearly, my boyfriend wasn't the only one enamored with the Great Outdoors. And if I was going to do this hiking thing—climb boulders, follow trail markers, identify plants(?)—then might as well commit and dress the part.
Well, I was basically Meredith from Parent Trap during my first hike (without the Lindsay Lohan-conspired pranks), but now that I've survived a few trails, I feel confident enough to impart some knowledge, like layering is essential, as is stocking a backpack with snacks, or even just carrying a backpack (and not say, a clutch). I've taken everything I've learned and compiled a 12-item checklist of what you, a fashion girl, need to wear or bring during a hike. Scroll through to shop each piece, but first: Can somebody hand me my Evian?
-
-
-
3. A Waterproof Jacket
Whether you're hiking Mount Taurus in the Hudson Valley or the Sólheimajökull glacier in Iceland, it gets cold up there. Bring a waterproof jacket to act as a buffer once temps start dropping and to keep you ready to fare every kind of weather, including unexpected showers.
Tory Sport available at torysport.com | $325
-
4. A Bandana
These days, bandanas are more fashion than function. But on a hike, they're fashionably functional when it's tied around your neck to sop up sweat. (Pro tip from a co-worker: If you come across a river or stream, you can soak your bandana and use it as a cold compress.)
Donni Charm available at donnicharm.com | $78
-
5. A Bold Sports Bra
When your whole look is black, gray, white, and silver, add a pop of color with your sports bra. Bonus perk: If you wander off the trail, this will make you easier to spot.
Lucas Hugh available at lucashugh.com | $72
-
6. A Breezy Top
Sweat-wicking fabric, a relaxed silhouette (for breathability), a cool laser-cut logo—this performance top has it all.
Ivy Park available at topshop.com | $40
-
7. Performance Leggings
Perforated panels along each leg aren't just sexy, they also maximize ventilation when you're at risk of overheating as you scale a mountain.
Adidas by Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com | $85
-
8. A Backpack
I once carried a clutch to hike with, which obviously, wasn't smart. Shoulder a hold-everything backpack in a go-with-everything color (aka black) for snacks, water, a waterproof jacket, an extra layer, Band-Aids—you get the idea.
State Bags available at shopbop.com | $80
-
-
10. A Power Source
Your phone isn't going to last long after a full day of snapping, 'gramming views, and GPS-tracking your every move (someone has to make sure that the group doesn't get lost—and become bait). Pack a charged Mophie for extra juice.
Mophie available at mophie.com | $80
-
11. iPhone Lenses
You're not hiking for just any view, you're getting the #view, which is only made possible with an iPhone lens clip-on. Because if you didn't 'gram it, did it even happen?
Ollo Clip available at olloclip.com | $80
-