5 On-Point Outfits for Every Fall Activity

Right up there with pumpkin spice lattes and festive pinecone arrangements at the grocery story, a true harbinger of fall is staring down two months’ worth of outdoorsy plans with nothing interesting to wear. That whole slouchy flannel, cable knit, boyfriend jeans thing? You’ve been there, done that, and are so ready to move on.

Allow us to help you with the five foolproof outfit ideas below, each tailored to a different autumn activity—and, naturally, priming it for an Instagram opportunity (hey, we all do it!). Now on to the next challenge: finally deciding on a look to wear this Halloween (both this and this can help with that).