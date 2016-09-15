We Have the Date Night Look You'll Be Wearing All Fall

InStyle Staff
Sep 15, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. Topshop top, $60; topshop.com 2. Whistles necklace, $45; whistles.com 3. J. Crew earrings, $58; j.crew.com 4. Tibi skirt, $475; tibi.com 5. Aquazzura sandals, $675; net-a-porter.com 6. & Other Stories bag, $145; stories.com

Not ready to shelve exposed shoulders for the season? A long-sleeve top with strategically placed cutouts lets you enjoy summer’s biggest trend straight into an early autumn night. If you’re heading out on a date, play up the style’s romantic appeal with a ruffled red skirt and strappy heels; dark wash kick flares and Vans take it to a low-key brunch the next day. As for jewelry, stick to subtle gold pieces—your bare neckline is statement enough!

