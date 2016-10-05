What to Wear on a First Date in the Fall

Ann Jacoby (Text) and Kayla Isaacs (Market)
Oct 05, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. The Kooples dress, $470; thekooples.com 2. Express earrings, $13; express.com 3. Sylvain Le Hen barrette, $58; theline.com 4. Zara leather jacket, $199; zara.com 5. Loeffler Randall heels, $350; loefflerrandall.com 6. Coach crossbody, $135; coach.com

You swiped right on Bumble, made the convo stick, and now it's time for a face-to-face meet-up over drinks or dinner. Now what? Tap your romantic side with a sweet yet sexy date night outfit, starting with a sheer floral-print dress that exposes skin without compromising coverage. Then, offset the girly blooms with an edgy moto jacket, perfect for also draping over shoulders during a post-dinner stroll. And finally, finish your look with a pair of ankle-strap sandals while you still can (before it gets too cold and you won't be able to wear anything but boots for the next four months, ugh).

