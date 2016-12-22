What to Wear to a Black-Tie Event When You Don't Want to Leave the House

Shop the look: 1. Red Valentino coat, $,150; farfetch.com 2. Catbird choker, $154; catbirdnyc.com 3. All Blues, $660; allblues.se 4. Reformation jumper, $300; net-a-porter.com 5. DVF clutch, $128; dvf.com 6. Steve Madden heels, $100; stevemadden.com

So the invite reads, black tie, but the weather forecast reads, - 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Great. What's a gala guest to do? Sure, you could entertain the idea of staying home and not even bothering with the ice apocalypse, but come on. Do not even kid yourself, because you know you’re going out anyway. Ditch the gown and go for something more—what’s the word?—insulating. Heat things up in a jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and floor-skimming hem. Offset the all-black attire with super saturated accoutrements, like a mustard clutch and geometric coat. Then finish with stacked chokers for a just hint of glimmer. Nothing, not even sub-zero temperatures, can keep you from a good night out.

