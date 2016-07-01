What to Pack for the Long Holiday Weekend

With Fourth of July weekend almost upon us, it's time to dust off that weekender and start rooting around in your closet for all things red, white and blue. However, if you're anything like us, packing the same ol' stuff just isn't that fun—what's a holiday weekend without something new to wear, anyway?

There's something about the Fourth, too, that gets us particularly excited. Promises of fireworks, lemonade, barbecues, and plenty of social events makes us want to make sure our weekend wardrobes are particularly playful. (We're not too proud to admit that it feels good to be the best-dressed person in every Instagram and Snapchat...)

There are a few essentials we need for every great summer getaway—the straw hat, a stylish cover-up, really, really good sunglasses—but if you want to take things up a notch this weekend? That's where we come in. Below, we've rounded up 12 stylish, colorful, and downright fun pieces to pack for your Fourth of July weekend, including a patriotic (but chic!) one-piece swimsuit, the cutest straw clutch, and of course, a weekend bag to fold it all into.