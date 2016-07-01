What to Pack for the Long Holiday Weekend

With Fourth of July weekend almost upon us, it's time to dust off that weekender and start rooting around in your closet for all things red, white and blue. However, if you're anything like us, packing the same ol' stuff just isn't that fun—what's a holiday weekend without something new to wear, anyway?
There's something about the Fourth, too, that gets us particularly excited. Promises of fireworks, lemonade, barbecues, and plenty of social events makes us want to make sure our weekend wardrobes are particularly playful. (We're not too proud to admit that it feels good to be the best-dressed person in every Instagram and Snapchat...)
There are a few essentials we need for every great summer getaway—the straw hat, a stylish cover-up, really, really good sunglasses—but if you want to take things up a notch this weekend? That's where we come in. Below, we've rounded up 12 stylish, colorful, and downright fun pieces to pack for your Fourth of July weekend, including a patriotic (but chic!) one-piece swimsuit, the cutest straw clutch, and of course, a weekend bag to fold it all into.
-
-
2. Talitha dress
This embroidered frock from Talitha makes for a luxe upgrade from your typical beach cover-up.
Talitha available at net-a-porter.com | $513
-
3. Preston & Olivia hat
The raw edges of this wide-brim sun hat give it an especially tropical (read: vacation-worthy) vibe.
Preston & Olivia available at prestonandolivia.com | $165
-
4. Pixels round beach towel
Round towels are the trendiest accessory for the beach this summer, and this one just happens to be patriotic, too.
Pixels available at pixels.com | $70
-
5. SunnyLife pool float
Make your poolside day that much more Instagram-worthy with a fun float shaped like an ice cream cone.
SunnyLife available at shopbop.com | $45
-
6. Gentle Monster sunglasses
Colorful lenses are on our radar this season as one of the hottest sunglasses trends, and these Gentle Monster shades are spot-on.
Gentle Monster available at gentlemonster.com | $320
-
7. Holst + Lee necklace
Patriotic without being over-the-top, this necklace will go perfectly with a breezy white dress and sandals or make a plain white tee feel elevated.
Holst + Lee available at holstandlee.com | $195
-
8. Eliza Gran tote
We love straw tote bags for their durability and roomy size, and this one gets bonus points for the playful pom-poms.
Eliza Gran available at shopbop.com | $98
-
9. Solid and Striped one-piece swimsuit
We're big fans of the one-piece swimsuit trend, and this classic silhouette in red, white, and blue stripes is perfect for this weekend (and the rest of the summer).
Solid and Striped available at everythingbutwater.com | $168
-
10. BaubleBar earrings
Beachy and on-theme for red, white, and blue dressing this weekend, we love the statement size and friendly price-point of these earrings.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $36
-
11. Chloé sandals
Are these the chicest shoes to ever include every color in the rainbow? We think so.
Chloe available at mytheresa.com | $556
-