The 15 Festival Fashion Pieces You Need to Pack for Coachella, Lolla, and More

When it comes to music festivals, the only thing more important than the line-up of performers is your line-up of festival attire, which, as it currently stands, is completely exempted from regular fashion rules in life, like not showing too much skin or taking themes to the extreme. Festival grounds are where scandalously sheer tops (or teeny-tiny tanks, or both), micro-short denim cut-offs, and crowns (floral or otherwise) unapologetically abound. Not that we're complaining or judging—we'd gladly trade in our stubborn spring NYC weather for Indio, Calif.'s desert sun.
For all the festival-goers who are readying themselves for Coachella's (April 15 to 24) 100-degree heat or looking forward to Chicago's city-centric Lollapalooza (July 28 to 31), we compiled a packing list of everything you might need. Unleash your inner bohemian (a trend that's so hot rn) with fun crochet tops, breezy off-the-shoulder numbers that can double as a cover-ups, plunge-neck one-pieces (that becomes an instant top when paired with cut-offs), and comfortable flat gladiator sandals for trekking it from one stage to the next.
Start with your carry-on and work your way to fun festival-appropriate jewelry. And finally, don't forget to pack (lots of) SPF and meltproof everything.
1. A Neutral Weekender
Breeze through security with a carryon that holds everything you need for the weekend. We love a neutral one that will complement any look.
Deux Lux, $180; shopbop.com
2. Mirrored Sunnies
Nothing has ever looked rosier—shield your eyes with these playful mirrored round shades.
Sunday Somewhere, $290; sundaysomewhere.com
3. A Plunging One-Piece
Cool off in the pool with a one-piece swimsuit, and then treat it as a bodysuit afterward (it becomes an instant top when paired with denim cut-offs).
Onia, $150; onia.com
4. A Tie-Dye Dress
Embrace the '70s with a tie-dye wrap dress that can also double as a cover-up.
Zara, $70; zara.com
5. A Fringed Saddle Bag
Go hands-free with a fringed cross-body that's roomy enough to carry only your essentials.
Topshop, $50; topshop.com
6. A Bohemian Top
Long sleeves? Yes. Temps can dip as low as the 40s at night. Cover up and remain festive with this tasseled top.
H&M, $25; hm.com
7. Denim Cut-Off Shorts
The hardest working piece in your arsenal of festival pieces—pair them with your one-piece swimsuit, your crocheted tank, or any one of your boho-inspired tops.
3x1, $195; intermixonline.com
8. Flat Gladiator Sandals
Any seasoned festival-goer knows the impracticality of heels. Trek from stage to stage in comfy flat sandals.
Dolce Vita, $80; dolcevita.com
9. A Printed Two-Piece
A playfully printed bikini is a nice alternative to a classic one-piece. Cover your bases and bring both (swimsuits take up, like, zero packing real estate, right?).
Eres, $150 each; net-a-porter.com
10. A Delicate Bodychain
Eschew the usual statement bib necklace and opt for a delicate bodychain—layer it over a bikini or any tank.
Gorjana, $90; gorjana.com
11. An Off-the-Shoulder Dress
We want to live in this adorable pom-lined off-the-shoulder LWD all summer long, not just festival season.
Misa Los Angeles, $194; madisonlosangeles.com
12. A Crocheted Tank
Knock out two '70s-inspired trends—its mellowed-out mustard hue and crocheted applique detail—with this one top. We'd style it with a dreamy ivory midi skirt or denim cut-offs.
Mango, $36; mango.com
13. A Flowy White Skirt
Soften your look with a pretty white skirt that will flutter with your every step. Ground the etherealness with a pair of sneakers and a festival-happy arm party stack.
Wilfred, $150; aritzia.com
14. An Arm Party Stack
Wear individually or pile the gilded cuffs and tasseled bracelets on a single wrist to make a statement.
From top: BaubleBar, $32; baublebar.com. Shashi, $69 for three; aerin.com.
15. A Pair of Sneakers
For stability and comfort, slip on your trusty pair of sneakers (canvas ones are lighter to travel with).
Superga, $40; superga-usa.com