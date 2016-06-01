5 Stars Show Us What to Layer Under Summery Dresses 

There's a direct inverse correlation between the rise in temps and the decrease in the amount of fabric during the summer. After all, who wants to be sweating profusely in chunky fabrics and bulky layers when it's 90 degrees out? But there's still something to be said about summery layers, especially when you're faced with slinky, threadbare-thin slips or racy cut-out dresses that not only run the risk of wardrobe malfunctions, but also definitely don't meet office dress codes.
And the stars have found the perfect solution for this sartorial conundrum—by layering these tricky numbers with basic bases, like plain tees, bodysuits, or (if you're super cold-blooded) a turtleneck. The result is a win-win: Doubling up errs on the side of sartorial caution and it delivers a cool '90s fashion throwback. Kendall Jenner demoed the move when she stepped out in a satiny champagne slip, grounding the otherwise revealing number with a white tee underneath. Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker shielded herself from too-much skin exposure when she styled a see-through Valentino gown with a bodysuit (yes, we know that the chances of wearing a plastic Valentino gown in the near future are rather low, but the idea is one and the same).
Keep scrolling to see how more stars have layered their dresses like the style-savvy pros they are.
1. Kendall Jenner
For an evening out, Jenner selected a satiny champagne slip, but she grounded the otherwise revealing number with a white tee underneath. To turn it into an office-friendly outfit, we suggest throwing on a sweeping pair of wide-leg pants for a fluid (and very on-trend) silhouette.
2. Kylie Jenner
The youngest Jenner covered up for Coachella when she layered a white tee under her black slip dress. To up the professionalism, swap the tee for a crisp button-down shirt, the chunky boots for a classic pair of pumps, and a quick once-over with the steamer.
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Realistically, the chances of us wearing a plastic Valentino gown are extremely low, but there's still something to learn here. Got a completely see-through dress? Pull an SJP and up the opacity with a full-coverage bodysuit.
4. Kate Mara
No cold shoulders here—Mara gave her sleeveless shirtdress more coverage with a short-sleeve tee that boasts the same shade as one of the colors in her dress. The effect? Simple, yet streamlined.
5. Zosia Mamet
The Girls star schooled us in how to pull off cut-outs in the workplace—covering up with a conservative base layer underneath. We love the color contrast, too. The black top helped harden and modernize the sweet shade of her dress.