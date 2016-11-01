10 Pieces You Need to Buy from Shopbop's Surprise 40% Off Sale

Surprise! Shopbop has launched a 40 percent off sale and it's the best thing that's happened to us today. Sounds too good to be true? We were taken aback as well when we heard that one of our favorite e-retailers would be hosting a three-day-only sale from now through Thursday, Nov. 3, with 40 percent off select styles that range from so-chic denim skirts to sleek tux jumpsuits to cozy knits. You'll want everything, but to get you started: We combed through the site and compiled the 10 best pieces of merch you can buy now (at a fraction of the price, we might add) and wear all season long.
-
Sandy Liang Cole Denim Skirt
Available at shopbop.com | $255 (originally $364)
-
Opening Ceremony Platform Sneakers
Available at shopbop.com | $146 (originally $195)
-
Jocelyn Super Swirl Bag Charm
Available at shopbop.com | $67 (originally $95)
-
Elizabeth and James Lissie Hair Pin
Available at shopbop.com | $140 (originally $175)
-
Edition10 Short Sleeve Top
Available at shopbop.com | $182 (originally $280)
-
Citizens of Humanity The Principle Girlfriend Jeans
$181 (originally $258)
-
Rachel Zoe Tux Jumpsuit
Available at shopbop.com | $347 (originally $495)
-
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Cross Body Bag
Available at shopbop.com | $627 (originally $895)
-
Adrienne Landau Cable Knit Slouch Hat with Fur Pom
Available at shopbop.com | $56 (originally $70)
-
Nicholas Long Sleeve Fringe Top
Available at shopbop.com | $221 (originally $295)