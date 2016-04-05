Our Favorite Pieces to Buy from Shopbop's Sweet Friends & Family Sale

Oh, joyous day. Or three days, rather. To the delight of everyone everywhere, the fashion giant Shopbop is hosting one of its epic Friends & Family sales starting today until Thursday, April 7. And because we're all friends (you know, united by our shared love of Shopbop and all), they're giving us a sitewide discount for these three days. Since we're not going to waste any time here, find the 5 W's (aka the deets that are worth knowing), below.
Who: The Shopbop Friends & Family Sale
What: 30 percent off sitewide (see the full list of brands excluded from this deal)
When: April 5 to April 7
Where: Shopbop.com
Why: Because we're all friends.
This may not be great news for our wallets (though think of it as saving money), but it's definitely great news for our closets. Don't know where to start? We don't blame you. We scoured the site and rounded up 12 of our favorite items that we're buying from the sale. Scroll through to see our picks, or just go straight to shopbop.com to start shopping.
1. Lizzie Fortunato Earrings
Even when we're not on the beach, we want to pretend we are. This drop tassel earring with a resort-y vibe transports us there.
$250; shopbop.com
2. Diane von Furstenberg Dress
The clash of mixed prints is playful without being too loud.
$528; shopbop.com
3. Gentle Monster Sunglasses
The oversize proportions and jelly pink color are the epitome of offbeat sophistication.
$240; shopbop.com
4. Citizens of Humanity Shorts
High-waist denim cut-offs that aren't absurdly short? This pair is like the unicorn of shorts.
$228; shopbop.com
5. Tibi Cami
This sequined pale pink camisole exudes effortless cool.
$495; shopbop.com
6. Paul Andrew Flats
Such a feminine shape but in bold, siren red.
$545; shopbop.com
7. Parker Top
This top knocks out two trends in one go—it boasts an off-the-shoulder silhouette and on-trend ruffles.
$210; shopbop.com
8. Apiece Apart Dress
We love standard nautical stripes just like the rest of them, but this colorful and bold dress turns the traditional idea on its head.
$575; shopbop.com
9. Natasha Zinko Top
This wraparound sash puts a neat, chic twist on this otherwise traditional crisp top.
$685; shopbop.com
10. Deepa Gurnani Earrings
These colorful statement earrings would be the perfect accessory to a simple white cotton dress.
$195; shopbop.com
11. Whistles Dress
Cool-girl florals are trending, and these graphic daisies don’t feel overly precious.
$420; shopbop.com
12. Figue Sandals
These sandals are instantly adorable, thanks to the solo pom-pom.
$165; shopbop.com