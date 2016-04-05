Our Favorite Pieces to Buy from Shopbop's Sweet Friends & Family Sale

Oh, joyous day. Or three days, rather. To the delight of everyone everywhere, the fashion giant Shopbop is hosting one of its epic Friends & Family sales starting today until Thursday, April 7. And because we're all friends (you know, united by our shared love of Shopbop and all), they're giving us a sitewide discount for these three days. Since we're not going to waste any time here, find the 5 W's (aka the deets that are worth knowing), below.

Who: The Shopbop Friends & Family Sale

What: 30 percent off sitewide (see the full list of brands excluded from this deal)

When: April 5 to April 7

Where: Shopbop.com

Why: Because we're all friends.

This may not be great news for our wallets (though think of it as saving money), but it's definitely great news for our closets. Don't know where to start? We don't blame you. We scoured the site and rounded up 12 of our favorite items that we're buying from the sale. Scroll through to see our picks, or just go straight to shopbop.com to start shopping.

