Here's What You Should Buy from Net-a-Porter's Epic Designer Sale

The only thing worse than Mondays is returning to work on a Tuesday after a relaxing long weekend. But everyone's favorite luxury e-retailer Net-a-Porter has given us a gift to help ease the pain: the mother lode of sales, with up to 50 percent off designer merch. And we can truthfully say, it's working. There's nothing quite like crossing off items from our wishlist and scoring those coveted heels to wake us up from our post-vacation slump.
Complete your work wardrobe with a versatile (not to mention, stunning) black wrap skirt or a fun pinstriped dress. Or, dream of upcoming getaways with pretty scalloped bikinis and woven totes. Got something missing in your life? You'll probably find it in this sale—love, happiness, the works. And if you're not sure where to start, we asked the fashion department at InStyle to share what they're adding to their cart (and we suggest you do the same).
1. 3.1 Phillip Lim Purse
"In the summer, I prefer a small bag so I don't feel weighed down." — Wendy Wallace, Market Director
3.1 Phillip Lim available at net-a-porter.com | $537
2. Altuzarra Skirt
"I've always wanted this Altuzarra skirt (it's tailored to perfection). I'm so excited to find it for such a deal." — Wendy Wallace, Market Director
Altuzarra available at net-a-porter.com | $417
3. Totême Shirt
"To add to my 'things that look like they could be worn on a getaway to the Italian coast' pile." — Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
Toteme available at net-a-porter.com | $168
4. Tabitha Simmons Sandals
"I’ve been fixated on getting a pair of red shoes for summer, and these are nicely pared back." — Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
Tabitha Simmons available at net-a-porter.com | $313
5. Victoria Beckham Purse
"I carry cross-body bags almost every day in the summer. I love the polished two-tone palette on this one." — Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
Victoria Beckham available at net-a-porter.com | $801
6. J.W. Anderson Dress
"A floral I can get behind! I love this modern take on the summer print." — Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
JW Anderson available at net-a-porter.com | $876
7. Proenza Schouler Slides
"My closet mostly consists of black and white clothes. These bright slides will give my usual uniform a summery pop of color." — Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
Proenza Schouler available at net-a-porter.com | $398
8. Junya Watanabe Jeans
"I’ve been seeing a lot of patchwork denim around—this is a sleek pair that doesn’t look childish." — Lashauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor
Junya Watanabe available at net-a-porter.com | $340
9. Sophia Webster Heels
"My birthday is coming up in June and these are the perfect shoes to celebrate the occasion!" — Lashauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor
Sophia Webster available at net-a-porter.com | $487
10. Michael Kors Skirt
"I live in skirts and dresses in the summer, and this Michael Kors Collection number is versatile enough to wear with a crisp Oxford and slides or a barely there cami and heels." — Priya Rao, Senior Fashion Writer
Michael Kors available at net-a-porter.com | $413
11. McQ Alexander McQueen Dress
"Love this simple twist on a shirtdress. The ruffles make an otherwise boxy shape feel a bit more girly." — Mia Solkin, Market Editor
McQ Alexander McQueen available at net-a-porter.com | $319
12. Balenciaga Sandals
"I am always on the hunt for classic black shoes (the footwear equivalent to the little black dress). I love the pretty bow details on these. And the multiple straps make them feel modern." — Mia Solkin, Market Editor
Balenciaga available at net-a-porter.com | $473
13. Marysia Bikini
"I only own black one- and two-pieces. This pretty seamfoam green scalloped bikini is just the thing to break me out of my swimwear rut." — Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
Marysia available at net-a-porter.com | $197
14. Jacquemus Dress
"This Jacquemus dress is office apropros, yet modern and cool." — Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Available at net-a-porter.com | $240
15. Victoria Beckham Sandals
"I've been eyeing these python Victoria Beckham platform sandals all season, and at 50 percent off, I feel no guilt buying the shoe I will wear until the last warm day of summer." — Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Victoria Beckham available at net-a-porter.com | $1,225
16. Jonathan Simkhai Dress
"I love the small details on this dress, and the white poplin is exactly what I want to be wearing all summer long." — Ann Jacoby, Fashion Assistant
Jonathan Simkhai available at net-a-porter.com | $357
17. Antik Batik Tote
"This is the perfect tote for lugging your cargo to the beach or to the park." — Ann Jacoby, Fashion Assistant
Antik Batik available at net-a-porter.com | $105
18. NewbarK Belt Bag
"Ideal for running errands under the hot sun, without having to worry about lugging a purse!" — Stephanie Araujo, Accessories Assistant
NewbarK available at net-a-porter.com | $420
19. Apiece Apart Shorts
"Shorts that are appropriate enough for work." — Stephanie Araujo, Accessories Assistant
Apiece Apart available at net-a-porter.com | $259
20. Givenchy Sandals
"I love these sandals because I could wear them at work and on weekends." — Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant
Givenchy available at net-a-porter.com | $510
21. Victoria, Victoria Beckham Jeans
"I can't get enough of the fun wash detailing on jeans this season! I'd dress these up with an off-the-shoulder top and a cute block heel, and dress them down with a casual tee and white sneakers." — Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
Victoria Beckham available at net-a-porter.com | $277
22. 3.1 Phillip Lim Tote
"This sleek, super spacious style is the perfect brunch-to-beach tote I need this summer!" — Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
3.1 Phillip Lim available at net-a-porter.com | $477
23. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
"I'm a huge sneaker fan and have been looking for a fun pair that will go with everything. This red pair by Golden Goose will brighten any outfit and definitely turn heads on the street!" — Taylor Reagan, Accessories Assistant
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand available at net-a-porter.com | $403