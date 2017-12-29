The Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in January (Because We Definitely Are)

It’s cold out. You’re planning your New Year’s Eve outfits, you’re figuring out how to keep your skin properly moisturized… (is this just me, people?). You probably did a bit of damage during some Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales so shopping is so not on your mind, but that whole “New Year, New You” thing can’t escape your thoughts.
Need a cheat sheet for the must-haves that fashion editors and celebs will be buying this month? We rounded up the top trends based on fashion shows, trend forecasts, and what our favorite celebrities have been wearing. Here are the pieces you should buy in January. We will be.
-
1. Faux-Fur
There’s a lot to love about faux-fur: It’s affordable, it’s incredibly chic and it's cruelty-free. The past few months have seen some exciting new brands pop up, like House of Fluff, which enable you to now “get the look” without sacrificing your bank account or moral integrity. Quickly, some of our favorite luxury brands started hopping on the no-fur bandwagon—Gucci will no longer be using fur, nor will Michael Kors. And the lists keeps going on. Stay warm, chic, and ethically conscious in a bright faux-fur this winter.
Diane von Furstenberg available at Net-a-Porter | $600
-
2. Sparkles
Thanks to street style stars like Charlotte Groeneveld and Chiara Ferragni, sparkles are no longer reserved for club-goers and tweens. Sparkles, sequins, glitter…these are things that can all be elevated when styled properly. Just ask one of the 23,421 women who wore those glittery Chanel boots last fashion week.
Ganni available at Net-a-Porter | $475
-
3. Micro-Purse
Now that everything you could possibly need fits inside your cell phone, why lug around that huge hobo? It’s all about the Micro Purse in 2018. Adorable, lightweight, and, typically, less expensive than it’s older, bigger sibling.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $440
-
4. Plastic
Did you see the Chanel show last season? It featured PVC all over the damn place. Plastic boots. Plastic hats. Plastic…bags. And it’s not only see-through. There are tons of ways to wear plastic-fantastic in colors. And we expect we’ll see it all through next fashion week.
Topshop available at Topshop | $60
-
5. Lavender
When Pantone declares the “Color of the Year,” designers listen. That’s probably why we’re seeing all different shades of purples pop up in our favorite stores and on the most recent runways. Purple is the color of royalty, so it’s only fitting that you should invest in some shade (our favorite is lavender).
J. Crew available at Net-a-Porter | $300
-
6. Logos
We said it last year. We said it the year before. And we’ll probably say it again in 2019—logo mania is still here, people. Use the trend as a “thank you” from designers for creating pieces that are traditionally less expensive than their runway collections but still have the same “look at me” appeal.
Valentino available at Matches Fashion | $350
-
7. Skinny Sunnies
Kendall, Kaia, Gigi, Rihanna, Bella…they’ve all been wearing Adam Selman’s sunnies, a collaboration with Le Specs. The frames are skinny cat eyes and Instagram gold. Last season’s runway shows from New York to Paris saw even skinnier, Matrix-like opticals that we can’t wait to get our hands (eyes?) on.
Saint Laurent available at Net-a-Porter | $450
-
8. Orthopedic Sneakers
“Comfort is king” is a polarizing phrase in the fashion world. Should you sacrifice comfort for style? Can fashion with a capital “F” be comfortable? Thanks to brands like The Row and Celine, oversized, cozy clothes are now considered to be among the chicest. And now, footwear is following. These are not your grandma’s sneakers, but they’re also not not your grandma’s sneakers.
Alexander McQueen available at Net-a-Porter | $575
-
9. Barrettes
J.W. Anderson, Simone Rocha, Versace, Gucci. These are a few brands that celebrated the beloved barrette during their spring 2018 runway shows. We love a hair accessory. The devil is in the details, after all, and it happens to be a more affordable accoutrement than others.
Charlotte Chesnais available at Net-a-Porter | $215