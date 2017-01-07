The 11 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in January (Because We Definitely Are)

We hate to point out the obvious, but it's January. It's the first month of the year. It's 2017. And depending on where you live, it's very cold outside. Guess what—all of that is making an impact on what we're planning to buy in the new few weeks. Some of us are investing in cool new workout clothes (new year, new fitness goals!), a couple are trying to meet New Year's fashion resolutions (new year, new style!), while others are merely trying to stay warm (new year, new ways to battle the cold!). Scroll through to see what you should be shopping for, because 1) we definitely are, and 2) new year, new you! (How hackneyed does that expression sound now?)
-
1. A Poppy Sweater
"One of my New Year’s resolutions is to incorporate more color into my neutral-exclusive wardrobe. This poppy colored sweater by Frame Denim is the perfect first step." —Callie Turner, fashion assistant
Frame Denim available at net-a-porter.com | $295
-
2. A Classic Beret
"Berets have always been a favorite of mine during the winter. When you want to elevate your outfit from winter drab to winter chic, put on this classic beret from Gucci with a pair of statement earrings and you're good to go!" —Taylor Reagan, accessories assistant
Gucci available at net-a-porter.com | $295
-
3. New Frames
"I desperately need new eyewear because 1) my prescription is out of date, and 2) I've had the same frames for the last five years. This tortoiseshell cat-eye by Dita is just the thing to replace my heavy black frames." —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor
Dita Eyewear available at dita.com | $475
-
4. A Shirt with a Twist
"I love how this top by Marques'Almeida puts an interesting twist on the classic white shirt. Its exaggerated sleeves and romantic ruffles make it feel both dramatic and modern—I can’t wait to wear!" —Ann Jacoby, fashion assistant
Marques Almeida available at matchesfashion.com | $210 (originally $300)
-
5. A Sweater Dress
"I’m not quite sure why I haven’t bought this sweater dress yet. We first met one sticky fall day when I wandered into The Line’s SoHo outpost looking for jeans and wound up trying it on instead. Deterred by the nearly $600 price tag (which would actually be much more if you factor in tax) and Indian Summer weather, I held off but kept checking up on it online as the season progressed. Once it hit the $300-something mark on sale I added it to my shopping cart and took it out, and added it again, and eventually put it to my (admittedly rather lengthy) Christmas wish list hoping someone else would foot the bill. December 25 came and went, and while it wasn’t under the tree, the price was slashed to $236 and—you guessed it—I still didn’t pull the trigger. This morning, however, after taking my shower and slipping into a pair of cropped straight leg jeans, I wandered into my closet looking for my long forest green MMM tunic to wear on top. You know, the one I don’t actually own! Guess it's time to change that." —Alison Syrett, fashion writer
MM6 Maison Margiela available at farfetch.com | $316 (originally $451)
-
6. Color-Block Performance Leggings
"New workout leggings! I love this bright color-block style from Charli Cohen—nothing like a new workout outfit to motivate you!" —Ali Pew, senior style editor
Charli Cohen available at matchesfashion.com | $102
-
7. A Sleek Faux Fur Coat
"I’ve been looking for a faux fur coat that's sleek and doesn’t add bulk, and I finally found the perfect one: House of CB has created the ideal version with a slim fit and a faux leather belt that nips in the waist. A must for chilly NYC winters!" —LaShauna Williams, senior credits editor
House of CB available at houseofcb.com | $225
-
8. Sweet Kitten Heels
"Every new year, I vow to start dressing up more for work. Without fail, I fall into a daily sweater-jeans uniform by mid-January. These kitten heels are the perfect answer to my winter wardrobe rut. I love the feminine flower appliqué at the toe, making the shoe a modern and playful take on the classic Manolo Blahnik style. They are sure to dress up even my laziest of outfits this winter!" —Kristina Rutkowski, market editor
Manolo Blahnik available at theline.com | $755
-
9. Cropped Kick-Flare Jeans
"New year, new jeans. I’m in the market for my next go-to denim. You know, the first pair I think about in the morning. The no-fuss basic. The item I know won’t ever betray me. The outfit-maker. Give me a pair with everything I love in one: cropped fit, frayed hem, flared silhouette, high-rise waist. Leave it to Rag & Bone to fulfill my every denim need." —Kim Duong, digital fashion assistant
Rag & Bone available at net-a-porter.com | $225
-
10. An Unexpected Evening Bag
"I love an evening bag that isn't traditional or expected. This one from The Row is perfect. With its gorgeous satin and the structure, this purse can take you from the office to a night out." —Elana Zajdman, accessories editor
The Row available at net-a-porter.com | $990
-