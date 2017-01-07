The 11 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in January (Because We Definitely Are)

We hate to point out the obvious, but it's January. It's the first month of the year. It's 2017. And depending on where you live, it's very cold outside. Guess what—all of that is making an impact on what we're planning to buy in the new few weeks. Some of us are investing in cool new workout clothes (new year, new fitness goals!), a couple are trying to meet New Year's fashion resolutions (new year, new style!), while others are merely trying to stay warm (new year, new ways to battle the cold!). Scroll through to see what you should be shopping for, because 1) we definitely are, and 2) new year, new you! (How hackneyed does that expression sound now?)

