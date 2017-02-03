The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in February (Because We Definitely Are)

Congrats to us all—we made it through January, the coldest month of the year! And now we're onto the second coldest month of year! But now that spring finally feels like it's somewhat within reach, it's giving us fever dreams of warm weather, and as such, warm-weather purchases, like a punchy red bag, crisp white sneakers, checked blazers, and darling knotted kitten heels. But then there are some of us who are still making practical purchases—OK, it's just me and my suede boots. Find out to see what you should be buying this month, because we definitely are.
1. CHECKED BLAZER
"I added this Étoile Isabel Marant blazer to my shopping cart the moment I saw it! For the remainder of winter, I plan to layer it with my collection of extra fine, merino wool sweaters (I think I've bought almost every color this season from Uniqlo). Come spring, it will be a great transitional piece paired with crisp shirting and T-shirts!" – Kristina Rutkowski, market editor
Isabel Marant Etoile available at net-a-porter.com | $530
2. HEART-LOCKET HOOP EARRINGS
"These oversized hoops are gorgeous and what I love most is that each earring is also a locket!" – Elana Zajdman, accessories editor
Alexander McQueen available at matchesfashion.com | $618
3. RED SHOULDER BAG
"Red is my favorite color and I honestly treat it as a neutral, which meant I NEEDED a bag in a rich red color. I just purchased this mini Loewe bag which will definitely satisfy my red craving and last me all four seasons! I am anxiously awaiting its arrival while constantly refreshing the tracking information." – Taylor Reagan, accessories assistant
Loewe available at net-a-porter.com | $1,690
4. LIGHTWEIGHT WOOL SNEAKERS
Our associate editor Claire, called it: Allbirds light-as-air wool sneakers might be the most insanely comfortable thing I’ve ever put on my feet—and now that I’ve fallen down the rabbit hole there’s no going back. Although I’m literally wearing my all black pair as I type this, there’s another tab open on my screen to order the brands new white (or, if you want to sound fancy about it: blanc) color way the second I finish. Tune in next month for the cream cable knit I’ll most likely buy to match.” – Alison Syrett, fashion writer
Available at allbirds.com | $95
5. FALKE ERGONOMIC SPORT SOCKS
"Since my mom did not gift me her usual 12-pack of socks this Christmas, I am stocking up on my own. These Falke socks have cushioning, which makes my circuit training (a bit) less painful." – Stephanie Perez-Gurri, accessories assistant
Falke available at net-a-porter.com | $25
6. PERSONALIZED CHOKER
"First month of 2017: DONE, and I’m totally feeling myself. To honor this new-year-new-confident-mindset thing, I got a choker necklace personalized with—you guessed it—my name. Now, I can prance around town with the ID of the love of my life (me) around my neck—and just in time for V-Day, too." – Kim Duong, digital fashion assistant
Available at themjewelersny.com | $130
7. SUEDE LACE-UP BOOTS
"I know, I know. There are only a few more weeks of winter left, but I've recently fallen in love with these Tod's lace-up boots (both Kate Bosworth and Priyanka Chopra have worn). Since they're sold out in my size (there's only one left), I'm going to have to make do with this pair of lace-ups, which I have to admit, will be better for my wallet and my arch in the long run." — Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor
& Other Stories available at stories.com | $235
8. WHITE VANS
"When black Vans first emerged last fashion month as the new sneaker to have. I thought to myself, ‘Oh, I can’t possibly get a pair. They’re too trendy.' But now I’m getting a pair. In white, though, so surely that’s not as sheeplike?” – Stephanie Trong, fashion features editor
Vans available at vans.com | $55
9. SADDLE BAG
"I love structured bags in neutral tones. I can wear them to the office every day, and with everything! This saddle is in gorgeous tan leather and will elevate any outfit, plus it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap that will be perfect for days that I’d like to style it as a cross-body." – LaShauna Williams, senior credits editor
Available at persamannewyork.com | $280
10. SUEDE MULES
“I have been waiting for these The Row suede mules to become available since the day I saw them in our Fashion Closet. I’ll wear them with raw-denim jeans for day, and a long-sleeve mini dress for night.” – Callie Turner, fashion assistant
The Row available at barneys.com | $795