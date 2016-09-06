The 8 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in September (Because We Definitely Are)

New season, new you! OK, that might be a stretch, but much like the first day of the year, back-to-school season is about starting over, wiping your proverbial slate clean, relishing beginnings, and all that. Sartorially, that means either reinvention with a complete wardrobe overhaul or, well, your same look, but enhanced with key purchases. After a quick survey of the InStyle Fashion Department, we discovered that we fall in one camp or the other. Some are actively pursuing "a look," whether that's an '80s mom aesthetic with herringbone blazer and burgundy midi boots or a Gucci-esque geeky-chic look with nerdy black-rim frames. Others are splurging on one hero investment, like a sleek double-breasted coat in preparation for winter or a newly discovered carryall that will last a lifetime. Scroll through to find out what you should buy this month, because we definitely are.
1. Stunning Midi Boots + A Menswear Blazer
“I’m going for a early ‘80s mom look this fall. That means blazers (preferably in a menswear motif), silk button-downs, and really true-blue jeans. This herringbone jacket is my front-runner so far—I like how the waist curves in and there’s a little flip in the back. And no ‘80s mom look would be complete without a bit of burgundy somewhere, and these Céline boots are simply stunning.” — Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
Celine boots, $990; celine.com. Raey blazer, $420; matchesfashion.com.
2. A Perfect Carryall
I just found the perfect fall carryall—this Boss hobo bag is roomy enough to hold an iPad, but not too big that it overwhelms. I'm really into mixing this deep red shade with an all-black look—a subtle way to inject color without leaving my comfort zone. And to top it off, I especially love that you can buy different types of straps (woven, chain, etc) to match whatever mood you're." —Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
Boss bag, $895; hugoboss.com
3. Signet Rings
"I’m currently starting my very own collection of these gorgeous “Lucky Dior” real-stone signet rings. So far, I only own the onyx one, but I feel like they are all so unique and special—perfect to wear every day on their own or with a stack of 17 rings (the number of rings I wear every day, no joke)." —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor
Dior rings, $394 each; dior.com
4. A Statement Sweater
“A few months ago, all the faded Levi’s, slouchy overalls, and charcoal skirts in my wardrobe told me that they simply could not survive fall without the help of a cozy long-sleeve knit in fire-engine red. You can blame them, not me, for the dent this beauty from Lemaire is making in my bank account.” —Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer
Lemaire sweater, $410; theline.com
5. Colorful Disc Rings
"Unlike Elana (our wonderful accessories editor), I don't wear 17 rings at any given time. I max out at six and they're all delicate, threadbare-thin bands. I'm planning to change that come fall, especially after playing with these beautiful gemstone disc rings I found on Elana's desk. They look like candy, and in my dreams, I'd collect them all (and wear them at the same time)." — Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
Ginette tiger eye ring, $600; ginette-ny.com. Ginette malachite ring, $600; ginette-ny.com. Ginette turquoise ring, $600; ginette-ny.com.
6. A Timeless Double-Breasted Coat
"In anticipation of fall, I am buying this navy wool Masscob double-breasted coat. It is the perfect transitional piece and versatile enough to be dressed up or down." —Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Masscob coat, $425; matchesfashion.com
7. Geeky-Chic Frames
"This September, I am planning to amp up the nerd in me and buying thick-framed optics by new designer Max Pittion." —Stephanie Araujo, Accessories Assistant
Max Pittion glasses, $472; havenshop.ca
8. Flattering High-Rise Jeans
"Everyone I know wants a pair of jeans by new brand Khaite—these high-rise crops, in particular, are super flattering with a cool edge." —Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
Khaite jeans, $320; theline.com