The 8 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in September (Because We Definitely Are)

New season, new you! OK, that might be a stretch, but much like the first day of the year, back-to-school season is about starting over, wiping your proverbial slate clean, relishing beginnings, and all that. Sartorially, that means either reinvention with a complete wardrobe overhaul or, well, your same look, but enhanced with key purchases. After a quick survey of the InStyle Fashion Department, we discovered that we fall in one camp or the other. Some are actively pursuing "a look," whether that's an '80s mom aesthetic with herringbone blazer and burgundy midi boots or a Gucci-esque geeky-chic look with nerdy black-rim frames. Others are splurging on one hero investment, like a sleek double-breasted coat in preparation for winter or a newly discovered carryall that will last a lifetime. Scroll through to find out what you should buy this month, because we definitely are.