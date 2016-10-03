10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy This October (Because We Definitely Are)

Pack up your denim cut-offs, order a pumpkin spice latte, and make some apple-picking plans! Now that October has arrived, it’s time to really dig in and enjoy everything fall has to offer—including, of course, the chance to switch up your wardrobe. Let’s talk strategy.
First, you’re going to need new jeans; not just any old jeans, but the kind that simultaneously go with everything and set your look apart. (Yes, these exist. Keep reading.) Versatile ankle boots are another must, as is any statement piece—for example, rose-tinted sunglasses—that will make what you already own more exciting. And don't forget about knits! They don't call this sweater weather for nothing.
You’ll find all of the above and even more here, where our editors have gathered their top picks of the month for your shopping convenience. Scroll down, stock up, rinse and repeat.
-
1. A Timeless Belt
“One of my best purchases ever was a black Isabel Marant belt—not too thick, not too thin, and with the perfect silver buckle—four years ago. It’s still got a bit of life in it but I’m buying a replacement anyway, this time in a beautiful burgundy.” —Stephanie Trong, fashion features editor
Isabel Marant available at Net-A-Porter | $115
-
2. A Pom-Pom Hat
"Typically, I’m not a big hat girl but when I came across this chunky beanie, it was love at first sight! The fox fur pom-pom is so chic and the thicker knit is sure to keep me warm once the temperatures begin to drop. I love when fashion meets function!" —LaShauna C. Williams, senior credits editor
Jocelyn | $125
-
3. Statement Shades
"Gentle Monster's pink-tinted shades are on the top of my must-have list this fall. The brand's quality is impeccable and, at $270, this style is a less-pricey investment than a new bag or shoes—but still updates everything in my wardrobe." —Elana Zajdman, accessories editor
Gentle Monster | $270
-
4. Classic Loafers with a Twist
"Loafers have always been a key part of my wardrobe (blame it on wearing a school uniform for the majority of my childhood) and this fall, I am ready to upgrade to a luxe version by NewbarK. I love the mocha color and the minimal hardware detail on these. Extra bonus: NewbarK is known for their padded insoles—perfect for running to appointments all day!" —Kristina Rutkowski, market editor
NewbarK | $525
-
5. A Cool Hoodie
"When designer Pia Arrobio walked me through her new label LPA in July, she revealed that she had dreamed up the perfect oversize hoodie, with a huge drapey hood and a wide neckline designed to expose collarbones. ('Collarbones are so sexy,' she told me.) I haven't stopped thinking about it since and my obsession was only compounded by the rise in streetwear in fashion (aka the Vetements runway). And now that it's officially 'sweater weather,' I can't wait to proudly wear this perfect hoodie." —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor
LPA | $230
-
6. Reworked Denim
"When it comes to justifying big purchases, my excuses run the gamut from logical ('Just think about the cost per wear!') to flippant ('I’m a grown lady and Imma gonna do what I want!') to laissez-faire ('YOLO!')—so the fact that I still can’t talk myself into dropping nearly $1,500 on Vetements's painfully cool, going-to-make-everyone-think-I’m-a-way-bigger-deal-than-I-am reworked jeans, seems like a sign to stay away. Fortunately, Opening Ceremony’s new collaboration with Levi’s is making that pretty dang easy with an equally striking patched and frayed pair for roughly 1/8 the price. And not to get all sour grapes or anything, but I prefer the slightly lower rise (better for half-tucking slouchy sweaters) on this pair anyway.” —Alison Syrett, fashion writer
Levi's available at Opening Ceremony | $168
-
7. A Fur-Paneled Sweater
“Regardless of the weather, for me, October marks the beginning of sweater season. This Saks Potts ivory and wool sweater with fur-paneled sleeves had me counting down the days. I’m going to wear it with navy pinstripe trousers for day and layered over a tonal slip dress for night.” —Callie Turner, assistant to the fashion director
Saks Potts available at MatchesFashion.com | $525
-
8. Wide-Leg Trousers
"Now that it's officially fall, I am in full trouser mode. These wide-leg slouchy trousers are the perfect autumn color and will look amazing with both sporty sneakers and chic loafers." —Alexis Parente, fashion assistant
Theory | $335
-
9. Flashy Disc Earrings
"While I love basically everything Lizzie Fortunato makes, these earrings, especially, speak me to me. I can't wait to wear mine with a chunky sweater and the perfect pair of jeans!" —Taylor Reagan, freelance accessories assistant
Lizzie Fortunato | $195
-
10. Comfy Lounge Pants
"Not only does my day wardrobe need a pick-me-up, but so does my night one. I am planning on getting these cute Eberjey PJ pants for weekends at home with Netflix." —Stephanie Araujo, accessories assistant
Eberjey available at Net-A-Porter | $70