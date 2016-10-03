10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy This October (Because We Definitely Are)

Pack up your denim cut-offs, order a pumpkin spice latte, and make some apple-picking plans! Now that October has arrived, it’s time to really dig in and enjoy everything fall has to offer—including, of course, the chance to switch up your wardrobe. Let’s talk strategy.

First, you’re going to need new jeans; not just any old jeans, but the kind that simultaneously go with everything and set your look apart. (Yes, these exist. Keep reading.) Versatile ankle boots are another must, as is any statement piece—for example, rose-tinted sunglasses—that will make what you already own more exciting. And don't forget about knits! They don't call this sweater weather for nothing.

You’ll find all of the above and even more here, where our editors have gathered their top picks of the month for your shopping convenience. Scroll down, stock up, rinse and repeat.