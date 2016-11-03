The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in November (Because We Definitely Are)

"Let's be real here: This is a bra that's masquerading as a crop top. And I know, I know, it's a completely impractical purchase right now, but I have dreams of wearing this layered over men's button-down shirts and slim black turtlenecks during the winter, and on its own with a super high-waist skirt for a night out. And when it's spring, layered over tees and tanks. Totally justified, right? I think so." —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor

T by Alexander Wang available at net-a-porter.com | $270