The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in November (Because We Definitely Are)

How is it November? Where did fall go? Did the season even happen? Why does it already feel like winter? If these questions are also running through your head during your morning commute, then you, like us, are in denial. And if not denial, then inconsolable sorrow. To cope: retail therapy. Um obviously. For us, that swings from practical purchases, like cozy cashmere joggers or a sensible wear-everywhere (and wear everything with) black bootie, to the purely decorative, like a charm bracelet or a knit bra (what?) or a sleek barrette—perfect for the holidays. Keep reading to find out what you should be buying this month, because we definitely are.
1. A Beautiful Burgundy Skirt
"Two of my most anticipated fashion dates of the year—right up there with the Céline shows and the Barneys sale—are the seasonal drops of Le Fou by Wilfred at Aritzia. Don’t get me wrong, I love everything Artizia stocks more than words can express, but the limited-edition pieces in this capsule collection are a little bit more luxurious and fashion-y. My favorite item this season is the Elise skirt in a gorgeous burgundy. With its decidedly expensive-looking (i.e. not too shiny) snaps and elegant shape, It’s just the thing to pair with a silk button-down for work or a party." —Stephanie Trong, fashion features editor
Wilfred available at Aritzia | $225
2. A Sleek Gold Barrette
"Full disclosure: I was originally planning to write a mini love letter to a pair of straight-leg Khaite jeans—until I went to order a pair from The Line, and my size was sold out. (Yours might still be there, though, so have at it.) A few minutes of sullenly clicking around the site’s other offerings later, I discovered this sleek gold barrette, which I am now convinced is the magical solution to all those morning I spend too much time on makeup and resign myself to a bun for the fourth day in a row. And it’s designed by a Parisian hairstylist! I’m not sure what difference that makes, but it sounds chic, non?” —Alison Syrett, fashion writer
Sylvain Le Hen available at theline.com | $78
3. Black Suede Ankle Boots
"The perfect LBB (Little Black Bootie), a must-have style for me this fall!" —Alexis Parente, fashion assistant
Prada available at net-a-porter.com | $795
4. Luxe Cashmere Joggers
"November marks the start of the holiday season, which for me, means non-stop travel. These Helmut Lang cashmere track pants are perfect for the long flights and car rides, and I’ll still look pulled together upon arrival." —Callie Turner, assistant to the fashion director
Helmut Lang available at Net-A-Porter | $495
5. Fun Workout Gear
"I’m getting back into fitness, which means I need a stylish new outfit! A metallic sports bra and graphic leggings from Bodylanguage will not only offer the support and comfort I need, but they're so cute that they'll serve as motivation." —LaShauna Williams, senior credits editor
Shop the look: Bodylanguage Sportswear top, $78; bodylanguagesportswear.com. Bodylanguage Sportswear leggings, $96; bodylanguagesportswear.com.
6. A Structured Shoulder Bag
"I have been contemplating the purchase of this Loewe shoulder bag for a couple of months now—it's come to the point where I have to get it because I've been thinking about it for so long." —Ali Pew, senior style editor
Loewe available at net-a-porter.com | $1,990
7. One-of-a-Kind Charm Bracelet
"Cindy Chaplin has one of the most exquisite collections of fine antique jewelry that I have ever seen. I am endlessly inspired by the way she reimagines and reworks pieces in ways you simply would not have thought of. This bracelet is at the top of my holiday wishlist." —Elana Zajdman, accessories editor
Cindy Chaplin available at turnerandtatler.com | $5,875
8. The Unexpected White Bootie
"White ankle boots were seen everywhere on the streets of fashion week. Seeing so many girls rock them definitely inspired me to take the plunge and buy some for myself—and to officially throw the antiquated 'no white after labor day' rule out of the window." —Taylor Reagan, accessories assistant
Isabel Marant Etoile available at barneys.com | $585
9. A Ribbed Crop Top
"Let's be real here: This is a bra that's masquerading as a crop top. And I know, I know, it's a completely impractical purchase right now, but I have dreams of wearing this layered over men's button-down shirts and slim black turtlenecks during the winter, and on its own with a super high-waist skirt for a night out. And when it's spring, layered over tees and tanks. Totally justified, right? I think so." —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor
T by Alexander Wang available at net-a-porter.com | $270
10. A Winter Version of a Ruffled Skirt
"I have been loving the ruffle trend lately—and this is the perfect "winterized” interpretation. The wool suiting fabrication will be great for the impending cold weather and the navy-and-black color combo is a total do in my mind (rather than fashion faux pas)!" —Kristina Rutkowski, market editor
Jacquemus available at Shopbop.com | $535