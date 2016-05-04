The 7 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in May (Because We Definitely Are)

Summer is nearly here, and yet, it still seems lightyears away—but that hasn't deterred us from getting into the mindset. This month, we're drafting our summer fashion wishlist (and checking it twice), so that when 90-degree temps and Summer Fridays hit, we'll be ready with white linen playsuits, colorful tassel earrings, and ruffled little numbers. Below, scroll through to take a look at the top 7 pieces to buy this month.
1. A Luxe Shoulder Bag
"Recently having returned from Italy, I’m still dreaming of cobblestoned streets and Italian luxury goods. This Gucci bag will satisfy both of those cravings. I’ll wear it cross-body style with denim."—Wendy Wallace, Market Director
Gucci, $920; luisaviaroma.com
2. A Swingy Shirtdress
"I love the idea of a swingy, flouncy shirtdress in crisp striped cotton. Very Italian heiress puttering around Amalfi."—Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
MDS Stripes, $595; modaoperandi.com
3. A Ruffled Summery Dress
"I haven't planned a summer getaway yet, so I’m living vicariously with this dress that looks like I picked it up at a far-flung bazaar. I plan on wearing it with a big earrings and lace-up sandals."—Priya Rao, Senior Fashion Writer
Caroline Constas, $580; intermixonline.com
4. Colorful Tassel Earrings
"Let me preface this by saying that I don't wear statement pieces. My jewelry uniform consists of teeny studs, delicate necklaces, and threadbare-thin rings, but ever since Fashion Features Editor Stephanie Trong turned me onto this brand, I've been dreaming about these tassel earrings that would pop against simple linen dresses and denim."—Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
Ora-C, $140; orac.bigcartel.com
5. A Crisp Linen Playsuit
"I'm buying this DKNY linen playsuit to wear to the daytime events I have all month long. I am going to pair it with these cognac Miu Miu lace-up sandals and silver Sophie Buhai jewelry. The block heel makes these sandals comfortable enough to wear all day, and tying them up the leg gives the outfit its cool factor. Silver architectural jewelry is modern, chic, and prevents the look from feeling too bohemian."—Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
DKNY, $596; net-a-porter.com
6. Cute Block-Heel Pumps
"I have found my go-to brunch heels! This super cute suede block pair is great to dress up your favorite distressed jeans."—Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
Ann Taylor, $128; anntaylor.com
7. A Playful Fringe Clutch
"I'm ready for summer weather and am eager to use this hand-woven clutch for both day and night occasions. I love the raffia fringe which keeps it interesting and makes it perfect for the season."—Ann Jacoby, Fashion Assistant
Sanayi 313, $226; matchesfashion.com