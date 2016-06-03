The 11 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in June (Because We Definitely Are)

We relish the start of summer—it's full of hope, optimism, and joy at the prospect of grand plans, like pool parties, whirlwind getaways, and shoreside excursions. So of course we need the wares to match, because what is summer without easy, breezy cotton poplin tops? Or, comfortable sandals to slide into or lace up? Or adorable go-with-everything woven purses? Or bikinis that are both sporty and girly at the same time? You get the idea. Enough words. We surveyed the fashion department who shared the pieces they've been eyeing, planning to buy, or have already bought this month. Take heed and start shopping for everything you need for June.
1. Everlane Slides
"When it's hot out, I hate the idea of buckling or lacing up sandals. I've been on the hunt for something easy and chic like these Everlane slides. The navy is a nice alternative to black and it still goes with everything." — Wendy Wallace, Market Director
Available at everlane.com | $98
2. Faris Necklace
"I've recently rekindled my love of silver as an increasing number of jewelry designers are beginning to explore its more sculptural side. This necklace is the perfect length to add some interest to plain tees in the summer, and I love how the shape feels slightly organic." — Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
Faris available at farisfaris.com | $198
3. J.W. Anderson Skirt
"Love this skirt for an easy summer go-to. It feels fresh and works so well with a cute tee!" — Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
JW Anderson available at matchesfashion.com | $465
4. Mini Fendi Satchel
"I'm always a fan of direct contrasts. I love the hardness of the black leather mixed with the flowers." — Mia Solkin, Market Editor
Fendi available at barneys.com | $5,200
5. Miu Miu Sandals
"I had my eye on these for awhile and once they went on sale, I immediately snapped them up. The straps may look crazy, but I assure you, they're completely wearable. I wrap them tight together closer to the ankle, and with the low stacked heel, it feels like a new take on the usual gladiators." — Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
Miu Miu available at barneys.com | $419
6. Brock Collection Jeans
"This June, I am purchasing these light wash, straight-leg jeans by Brock Collection. I typically wear a cropped jean, but I want to invest in a new style for summer. I plan to wear it with this striped J.W. Anderson top and this red Loewe pouch." — Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Brock Collection available at matchesfashion.com | $475
8. Clare V. Purse
"I have been searching for the perfect summer bag and I think I have found the one! This Clare V. woven circle bag makes any outfit instantly unique and will not break the bank. I really like how it also has a cross-body strap if you are running around the city all day!" — Taylor Reagan, Accessories Assistant
Clare V. available at maliamills.com | $199
9. Solid and Striped Bikini
"I am obsessed with this sporty Solid and Striped bikini. The bows add a cute feminine detail, while the silhouette is super flattering. Not only is it great for upcoming pool parties, but it will pair perfectly with a pair of cut-offs." — Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
Solid and Striped available at net-a-porter.com | $155
10. Lou Rou Clutch
"I love this colorful statement clutch. Not only do I plan to carry this bag on vacation this summer, but I can also stash it at my desk if I have happy hour drinks after work." — Caroline Vazzana, Fashion Assistant
Lou Rou available at lourounewyork.com | $198
11. Johanna Ortiz Top
"I had been WAITING for this Johanna Ortiz one-shouldered ruffled top to come back in stock for months. For me, this top embodies summer. The bright purple-and-white gingham says fun, while the intricate design screams elegance." — Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant
Johanna Ortiz available at modaoperandi.com | $750