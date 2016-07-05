The 9 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in July (Because We Definitely Are)

Last month, we were all hopped up at the prospect of all these great summer plans, which you can tell from our June shopping list—there were breezy cotton poplin tops, easy slides, woven cross-body bags, and so, so much more. But now that we're nearly halfway through (sob), we've assessed what we're missing from our summer wardrobes and smartly pinpointed what we need to round out our closet for the rest of the season. What that looks like: a beautiful beach-to-BBQ caftan, a wear-everywhere leather cross-body bag (that you can carry now and into fall), a breezy off-the-shoulder dress, and artfully cool floral-embroidered shirts. What's missing from yours? Perhaps you'll find it here. Scroll through to shop the 9 pieces you should buy in July (because we definitely will, if we haven't already).
-
1. A Chic, Versatile Caftan
"In the summer I'm only thinking about getting out of the city and enjoying the weekend. This beautiful caftan made from one-of-a-kind hand-loomed textiles in Indian is just the thing to easily take me from the beach to a BBQ." — Wendy Wallace, Market Director
Two available at shoplatitude.com | $340
-
2. A Floral-Embroidered Shirt
"My closet is chockablock with banker shirts that I wear with jeans but Gucci's embroidered version has convinced me to add yet one more. Never thought I was a floral kind of guy but the classic styling balances the motif." — Sam Broekema, Accessories Director
Gucci available at mrporter.com | $490
-
3. A Full Linen Skirt
"After years of honing and perfecting my personal style, I discovered that a high-waist midi-length skirt is what flatters me best. And in my attempt to introduce more color into my wardrobe, I recently bought this Creatures of Comfort linen skirt that's still a neutral to wear with anything, but different enough in a safari-esque, Jane Goodall-meets-Lauren Hutton kind of way." — Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
Creatures of Comfort available at creaturesofcomfort.us | $248 (originally $495)
-
-
5. A Summery Off-the-Shoulder Dress
"I'm obsessed with this ultra-feminine Caroline Constas dress. There’s something about an off-the-shoulder dress that makes me so happy and feel like I’m on a beach in Capri—even if I’m sitting at my desk. Who doesn’t want a dress that makes you feel like you’re on an island 4,000 miles away? Buying this now!" — Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor
Caroline Constas available at net-a-porter.com | $495
-
6. A Modern Mini Dress
"After seasons of wearing nothing but knee- and midi-length skirts, I've reignited my love for minis. This one, with its elegant, modest neckline, minimalist aesthetic, and structured silhouette, offsets the abbreviated hem." — Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
Toteme available at net-a-porter.com | $160 (originally $400)
-
7. A Wide-Brim Hat
"My next purchase is the Albertus Swanepoel St Lucia wide-brimmed hat from The Line. The high-quality construction and oversized brim adds an element of elegance you rarely find in summer accessories. I will wear it with a simple black Eres one-piece swimsuit and cut-off shorts." — Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Albertus Swanepoel available at theline.com | $330
-
8. A Leather Cross-Body Bag
"Update the classic cross-body with a style that sits higher. This one is the perfect cross-body for all year-round." — Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
A.P.C. available at matchesfashion.com | $420
-
9. A Printed Silk Scarf
"I am always a sucker for a good silk scarf. This Gucci silk scarf amps up the romanticism with the heart print, and it's a great size to wear in many different ways." — Stephanie Araujo, Accessories Assistant
Gucci available at net-a-porter.com | $345