The 10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in December (Because We Definitely Are)

December—the last month of the year! The end of 2016! The beginning of many, many holiday parties! (And officially the start of what surely will be a very cold winter.) What all of this means for us—and probably for you, too—is a busy four-week schedule of attending parties, hibernating at home, opening gifts, and staying warm. And that leads us to what we're buying this December: shiny satin dresses and pretty camis (for previously mentioned holiday fêtes), luxe PJs (an excuse to never leave bed), and giant puffers (aka warmth). Scroll through to see what's already in our shopping carts.
1. Colorful Drop Earrings
"One of my weekend hobbies is to fall down Internet rabbit holes during which I obsessively research new jewelry designers (maybe I need to get out more?). It was during one such session that I discovered Saskia Diez’s work, and, more specifically, these colorful dangly earrings. I’m thinking turquoise but I might go for the green—black could be chic, too." —Stephanie Trong, fashion features editor
Saskia Diez available at saskia-diez.com | $208
2. A Silk Wrap Gown
"OK, maybe I don't have super fancy holiday parties to attend at the moment, but I'm changing that just so I can slip on this beautiful navy wrap-style gown from Reformation's Net-a-Porter holiday capsule collection (sidenote: also very upset that the plunging black velvet number is already sold out)." —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor
Reformation available at net-a-porter.com | $370
3. Festive Pumps
"Holiday season is in full swing and I need a sexy pair of pumps for all the approaching parties! I love these wine-hued suede pumps. They're a nice neutral and a great alternative to black. I’m looking forward to rocking them with cute dresses and ankle length denim with a blazer." —LaShauna Williams, senior credits editor
Daya by Zendaya available at dayabyzendaya.com | $100
4. A Sharp Blazer in an Unexpected Color
"I don’t wear a lot of color, but the moment I saw this blazer from Blaze Milano I knew I needed to have it. It’s such an unusual color. I love how unique the pockets are and the gold hardware make this standout piece the focus to any outfit." —Elana Zajdman, accessories editor
Blaze Milano available at matchesfashion.com | $1,809
5. Sheer Lace Top
"I saw this top in store and had to have! It is totally versatile paired over a T-shirt and trousers at the office or layered with a silky slip dress for a night out. The price point won’t break my budget either with all the shopping to be done for others this holiday season." —Kristina Rutkowski, market editor
Aritzia available at aritzia.com | $145
6. A Luxe Timepiece
"I don’t think I can wait for Christmas to wear this perfect Gucci watch. Its gold and cognac leather combination is a forever classic, but the wrap band makes it feel special." —Callie Turner, fashion assistant
Gucci available at net-a-porter.com | $850
7. A Chic Sateen Blouse
"Listen, I’m 23 and newly financially independent. In order to not go broke, I’ve developed a shopping strategy, which is to ask myself, 'What here looks like three dollar signs when it’s really only one dollar sign?' Enter Zara. This December, I see myself prancing around in this sateen blouse, a black midi skirt, and some extra cash in my wallet." —Kim Duong, digital fashion assistant
Zara available at zara.com | $20
8. A Balenciaga-esque Puffer
“Look, I like Balenciaga’s off-the-shoulder puffers as much as the next fashion girl (so, um, A LOT), but know what I enjoy even more? Warm shoulders. Affording my rent. Not freaking out every time I get a speck of mud on my coat. All these things, fortunately, are possible with Aritzia’s more affordable take on the runway look: a slick, oversized bomber that still feels plenty cool without the snow-adverse neckline. It comes in black and (my favorite) a Gvasalia-approved shade of red, both of which are in such high demand that the next orders don’t ship until December 23—aka, the window to order one is rapidly closing. Jump through with me, won’t you?" —Alison Syrett, fashion writer
Aritzia available at aritzia.com | $250
10. Sleek Loafers
"I was in desperate need for a pair of super sleek loafers. The navy hue adds a bit of flair to this classic style." —Alexis Parente, fashion assistant
Mansur Gavriel available at matchesfashion.com | $353