The 12 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy in August (Because We Definitely Are)

Oh, to be alive and shopping in August! Not only are all our favorite brands and stores brimming with sales, glorious sales, but irresistible new pieces for autumn are starting to trickle in. Every which way we turn, there’s something worth purchasing in our inbox, Instagram feed, or field of vision in general; it's become almost all we can talk, think, or dream about. Basically, if the InStyle office were the set of musical, this is where we would burst into a joyful song and dance number.
Instead, we’re going to do you one better: share all the incredible pieces—from fall-ready boots to sparkle-covered accessories—sitting in our digital shopping carts right now. Keep scrolling for our team's top picks of the month, and order without abandon. We sure are.
2. A Timeless Navy Blazer
“As the time to buy Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane comes to a close, shoppers have a brief window to buy his must-have basics before the selection is gone for good. My eye is on this wool sports coat. Although, as a bit of a preppie, I already own plenty of blue blazers, the razor sharp cut on this version makes it too special to pass up.” - Sam Broekema, Accessories Director
Saint Laurent available at ysl.com | $2,450
3. Statement Sock Booties
“It might still feel like an oven outside, but fall is really just a few short weeks away. I’ll be ready when it hits, though, with these bordeaux beauties from Rosetta Getty—such a great way to make an outfit more autumnal in that weird space between summer and actual sweater weather. Plus, that fitted mid-calf shaft height and block heel combination is the shoe silhouette of the season.” - Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor
Rosetta Getty available at modaoperandi.com | $890
4. Shimmering Jewel-Toned Crystal Danglers
“The iridescent Swarovski crystals on these earrings are gorgeous! I also really love how the design doesn’t have a classic closure on the back, but a loop through—a silhouette that seems to be having a huge moment right now. Pro Tip: Pair one of these with a stud in the other ear for a modernized look.” - LaShauna C. Williams, Senior Credits Editor
Beck Jewels available at beckjewels.com | $125
5. Model Off-Duty Sunglasses
“I can not get enough of colored aviators; probably because my girl crush of the moment continues to be Bella Hadid, and she rocks a different pair every day. When it comes to these Chloe shades, though, I’m more than happy to wear the same style all month. Inspired by the ‘70s, but still totally modern, they have a rose tint that complements every skin tone and a universally flattering shape—I speak from experience! I’ve asked several of my friends and co-workers to try the frames on, and they look amazing on everyone.” - Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor
Chloe available at net-a-porter.com | $395
6. Not Your Average Ankle Boots
Not to be dramatic, but the fall 2016 Vetements show made me completely rethink brown boots. This pair is awkward in the best way possible with its sizable block heel and truncated ankle height. Even though it’s only August, I’m already having fantasies of how good they’ll look with faded cropped denim and one of my oversize winter coats. - Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor
MM6 available at shopbop.com | $520
7. Outfit-Making Earrings
“During these summer months, I am a sucker for anything with embellishments and loads of color. These Ranjana Khan earrings are perfect for the bachelorette beach trip I am taking at the end of August. With these babies on your ears, how can you not have a great time?" - Taylor Reagan, Freelance Accessories Assistant
Ranjana Khan available at modaoperandi.com | $430
8. A One-Piece Bathing Suit That Works Off the Beach
“Now that it’s August, I am using up all of the beach time I have left which this super chic bodice one piece from Ward Whillas, known for its reversible, crazy-comfortable 2-for-1 styles. This sleek design in particular is chic enough to wear on the street with a black skirt or cut-offs.” - Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
Ward Whillas available at wardwhillas.com | $295
9. Second Skin Over-The-Knee Boots
“I have been hunting for the perfect be all, end all pair of over-the-knee boots to with wear with every short skirt in my closet this coming fall with some very specific requirements in mind: It must be stretchy and fitted, not a slouchy Puss in Boots style. It needs to be high, high, high, so I can get away with skipping tights for as long as possible, but have a mid-height, blocky heel to balance the inherent Pretty Women-sexiness of a thigh-level shaft. And, perhaps most importantly, it can’t make me go completely broke. (Although a slightly, temporarily, broke is okay, because what’s a few cereal dinner nights in when you have perfect shoes on your feet?) These suede wonders from Opening Ceremony (a generous tip off from fashion features editor slash online shopper extraordinaire, Stephanie Trong) fit the bill perfectly and, yes, you better believe a size eight's en route to me right now.” - Alison Syrett Cleary, Fashion Writer
Opening Ceremony available at mytheresa.com | $701
10. The Perfect Day-To-Night Blouse
“I am resolute on pre-ordering this ivory silk top from buzzy new brand Khaite—created by designer Catherine Holstein and exclusively sold at The Line—as it is pairs equally well with raw-denim jeans and sleek, cropped trousers. The asymmetrical hemline and tuxedo-inspired details only sweeten the deal.” - Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
Khaite available at theline.com | $595
11. A Modern Take On The Monogram
"I have been searching for the perfect embroidered T-shirt and finally found it on Instagram: Double Trouble Gang's line of playful slogan tees, each daintly stitched with a cheeky saying. They even give you the option to customize your own!" - Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant
Double Trouble available at doubletroublegang.com | $59
12. Block Heel Pumps With a Twist
“With fall around the corner, I want a polished closed-toe shoe I can wear around the office without having to change for the commute home—these blocked heeled pumps definitely fit the bill. Plus, the glitter makes every outfit more fun!” - Caroline Vazzana, Digital Fashion Assistant
J. Crew available at jcrew.com | $218