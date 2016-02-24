What to Buy for Spring 2016

Even though we're still facing chilly temps and potential snow storms, spring is, in fact, on its way. While we can't wait to watch buds bloom and hear birds chirp, what we're really looking forward to is the new batch of stellar spring fashion. And rest assured, there's a lot to look forward for the season. Sure, there are your usual suspects, like crisp white basics with unique twists, but there are some new items to become familiar with, like fringed jeans and futuristic sunnies.
Other newbies? Block heels. Whether they’re lace-ups with oh-so-fun fringe or chunky and strappy, the good news is that they’ll be easy to walk in. Speaking of footwear, the other style to know, love, and well, buy, is the flat slide-on mule—a fresh iteration of the Gucci shoe that took over last fall. Ahead, a crash course on the must have spring fashion items.
1. Bomber Jackets
There's a reason all the cool girls (Gigi! Kendall!) are loving bomber jackets: They evoke an unmatched level of casual cool—plus, they're perfect for transitional dressing.
Shop: Boohoo, $60; boohoo.com.
2. Far from Basic White Blouses
The white shirt has never been so fun. This season, unique draping techniques and design elements, like extra wide sleeves, reign supreme.
Shop (from left): H&M, $50; hm.com. Tibi, $225; tibi.com. Alexander Wang, $525; net-a-porter.com.
3. Mule Slides
Gucci's furry backless loafers were one of the most coveted items for fall. This Jenni Kayne slide is a fresh version of the trend.
Shop: Jenni Kayne, $395; jennikayne.com.
4. Wrap Skirts
This season's batch of wrap skirts feature suede finishes, grommet details, and chic tie closures.
Shop (from left): Topshop, $95; topshop.com. Whistles, $420; whistles.com. Citizens of Humanity, $200; modaoperandi.com.
5. Architectural Sunnies
Sure, everyone loves a classic tortoise shell cat eye, but this season it's all about futuristic shapes and colorful frames.
Shop (from top): Chloe, $345; net-a-porter.com. Fendi, $525; fendi.com. Dior, $595; nordstrom.com.
6. Fringed Jeans
Fringe + Denim = The Ultimate Dream Team. Psst, Rihanna has a pair of these!
Shop: 3x1, $295; 3x1.com.
7. Slip Dresses
The grunge nonchalance of the '90s are back and the key piece headlining? The slip dress.
Shop (from left): Equipment, $399; matchesfashion.com. Theory, $380; theory.com. Equipment, $399; matchesfashion.com.
8. Block Heels
The block heel craze kicked off last season, but it's still going strong for spring.
Shop (from top): Aquazzura, $785; shopbop.com. Zara, $100; zara.com.