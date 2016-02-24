What to Buy for Spring 2016

Even though we're still facing chilly temps and potential snow storms, spring is, in fact, on its way. While we can't wait to watch buds bloom and hear birds chirp, what we're really looking forward to is the new batch of stellar spring fashion. And rest assured, there's a lot to look forward for the season. Sure, there are your usual suspects, like crisp white basics with unique twists, but there are some new items to become familiar with, like fringed jeans and futuristic sunnies.

Other newbies? Block heels. Whether they’re lace-ups with oh-so-fun fringe or chunky and strappy, the good news is that they’ll be easy to walk in. Speaking of footwear, the other style to know, love, and well, buy, is the flat slide-on mule—a fresh iteration of the Gucci shoe that took over last fall. Ahead, a crash course on the must have spring fashion items.

