Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
What To Pack For a Weekend Vacation
-
1. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
Thanks to its elastic bodice, you can pull this strapless cotton dress on over your swimsuit, roll it down into a skirt, or polish it up for evening with a belt and cardigan.
amp#149; Cardigan, Magaschoni, $160; at magaschoni.com.
amp#149; Dress, Threads 4 Thought, $48; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; Belt, Martine Wester, $175; call 800-423-6335.
amp#149; Earrings, Ann Taylor Loft, $29; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
amp#149; Sandals, Alexander Birman, $295; call 215-735-2666.
amp#149; Bag, French Connection, $60; at frenchconnection.com.
amp#149; Sunglasses, Liz Claiborne, $36; visit macys.com for stores.
-
2. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
A liberty print top, loose linen shorts and knee high wellies are perfectly practical for a lakeside hike. During the day wear a straw hat to keep the sun at bay and in the evening, add a denim jacket to ward off goose bumps.
• Jacket, Current Elliot, $275; at net-a-porter.com.
• Tank, Steven Alan, $98; at stevenalan.com.
• Hat, Forever 21, $9; visit forever21.com for stores.
• Wellies, Hunter; $115; at net-a-porter.com.
• Shorts, H81, $20; visit forever21.com for stores.
• Bag, Linea Pelle, $395; at lpcollection.com.
• Bracelets, Kerri Wilder, $77; at maxandchloe.com.
-
3. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
This Empire-waist dress is easy to toss on over a bikini; its elegant print and structured details mean you can also fancy it up with heels and glittering jewelry.
amp#149; Dress, Yumi Kim, $205; at yumikimshop.com.
amp#149; Earrings, Melinda Maria, $128; at melindamaria.com.
amp#149; Sandals, Betsey Johnson, $200; call 212-995-5048.
amp#149; Clutch, Anya Hindmarch, $495; call 212-343-8147.
-
4. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
The bathing suit coordinates with the tunic-and-shorts cover-up, so you’ll appear put-together-even on simple restocking runs to the convenience store.
amp#149; Top, Joie, $174; call 877-746-7267.
amp#149; Bikini top, American Eagle Outfitters, $30, visit ae.com for stores.
amp#149; Bikini bottom, American Eagle Outfitters, $25; visit ae.com for stores.
amp#149; Shorts, Rojas, $82; at karmaloop.com.
amp#149; Flip-flops, Love Moschino, $345; call 212-243-8600.
amp#149; Sunglasses, Ray-Ban, $129; at sunglasshut.com.
-
5. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
Under this jacket lies a sexy racerback tank dress, making the ensemble ideal for museum-hopping during the day and sipping martinis under the stars at night.
amp#149; Jacket, Dollhouse, $38; call 866-616-5180.
amp#149; Dress, Calvin Klein, $129; visit macys.com for stores.
amp#149; Wedges, Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti, $595; call 212-460-5500.
amp#149; Watch, AK Anne Klein, $55; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; Earrings, Rebecca Taylor, $295; call 212-966-0406.
-
6. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
When playing tourist, don’t let wardrobe issues hamper sightseeing. Cover all bases with a waterresistant windbreaker, relaxed shorts and comfortable flats.
amp#149; Anorak, Danskin, $60; visit dillards.com for stores.
amp#149; Top, Banana Republic, $89; visit bananarepublic.com for stores.
amp#149; Sunglasses, Target, $13; visit target.com.
amp#149; Bag, Chilewich, $68; at momastore.org.
amp#149; Shorts, Shin Choi, $173; visit shinchoi.com for stores.
amp#149; Sandals, Jill Stuart, 248; visit lordandtaylor.com for stores.
amp#149; Camera, Lomography, $80; at lomography.com.
-
7. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
A far cry from the standard LBD, this number embraces the bright trend and maintains your chic quotient. The waist adjusts for a cinched or draped silhouette.
• Dress, Milly, $395; visit millyny.com for stores.
• Clutch, Buji Baja, $50; call 310-376-8744.
• Sandals, Oscar de la Renta, $695; call 877-551-7257.
• Wood bangle, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun and R.J. Graziano, $60; call 212-944-6480.
• Raffia bangle, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun and R.J. Graziano, $75; call 212-685-1248.
• Earrings, Gerard Yosca, $100; call 212-302-4349.
-
8. no titleWHY THIS WORKS
Geometric accessories play off the geometric pattern on your tank and lend an arty edge. The crystal beading on the neckline allows you to skip earrings.
amp#149; Top, Tory Burch, $335; at toryburch.com.
amp#149; Bag, Kooba, $325; at kooba.com.
amp#149; Skirt, Jonesy, $112; call 877-310-8442.
amp#149; Sandals, Brian Atwood, $650; visit brianatwood.com for stores.
amp#149; Bangles, Pono by Joan Goodman, $28 each; call 866-336-7666.
1 of 8
no title
WHY THIS WORKS
Thanks to its elastic bodice, you can pull this strapless cotton dress on over your swimsuit, roll it down into a skirt, or polish it up for evening with a belt and cardigan.
amp#149; Cardigan, Magaschoni, $160; at magaschoni.com.
amp#149; Dress, Threads 4 Thought, $48; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; Belt, Martine Wester, $175; call 800-423-6335.
amp#149; Earrings, Ann Taylor Loft, $29; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
amp#149; Sandals, Alexander Birman, $295; call 215-735-2666.
amp#149; Bag, French Connection, $60; at frenchconnection.com.
amp#149; Sunglasses, Liz Claiborne, $36; visit macys.com for stores.
Thanks to its elastic bodice, you can pull this strapless cotton dress on over your swimsuit, roll it down into a skirt, or polish it up for evening with a belt and cardigan.
amp#149; Cardigan, Magaschoni, $160; at magaschoni.com.
amp#149; Dress, Threads 4 Thought, $48; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
amp#149; Belt, Martine Wester, $175; call 800-423-6335.
amp#149; Earrings, Ann Taylor Loft, $29; visit anntaylorloft.com for stores.
amp#149; Sandals, Alexander Birman, $295; call 215-735-2666.
amp#149; Bag, French Connection, $60; at frenchconnection.com.
amp#149; Sunglasses, Liz Claiborne, $36; visit macys.com for stores.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM