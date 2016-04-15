What InStyle Editors Are Buying with Their Tax Returns This Year

What <em>InStyle</em> Editors Are Buying with Their Tax Returns This Year
Courtesy
April 15, 2016 @ 7:30 AM
BY: Leila Milgrim

Now that the anxiety-provoking deadline for filing our taxes is behind us, we're free to sit back, relax and hope for a return. Sure, we can stow away the extra cash in our rainy-day funds, or we can start crossing things of our perpetually growing wish list. But if all goes our way, our refunds will be large enough to save and splurge on the items we've been fantasizing about adding to our closets and homes all year. Here's to daydreaming! Below see some picks our editors are planning on finally checking out of their virtual shopping carts.

RELATED: InStyle Editors' Favorite Scented Beauty Products

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top