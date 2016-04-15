What InStyle Editors Are Buying with Their Tax Returns This Year

"Although it was discontinued years ago, I still have dreams about Tom Ford’s Petra handbag in the black pebbled leather. There was a moment when it went on sale (can you imagine?) at the 75th Street boutique and the bag was almost mine, but it wasn’t meant to be—the only Petra they had in stock was a maroon suede version. I walked around with a hole in my heart until I saw the label’s Icon tote in black, which comes in at a close second, but may even be more functional than the one that got away thanks to the extra zippers and pockets."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

