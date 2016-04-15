What InStyle Editors Are Buying with Their Tax Returns This Year

Now that the anxiety-provoking deadline for filing our taxes is behind us, we're free to sit back, relax and hope for a return. Sure, we can stow away the extra cash in our rainy-day funds, or we can start crossing things of our perpetually growing wish list. But if all goes our way, our refunds will be large enough to save and splurge on the items we've been fantasizing about adding to our closets and homes all year. Here's to daydreaming! Below see some picks our editors are planning on finally checking out of their virtual shopping carts.
-
1. Abstract Art
"I’m obsessed with the artist Jenny Prinn. She lives on the coast of Maine and creates these gorgeous, vibrant abstract works with tons of color. I have one of her pieces in my living room but I need another! If I was to really splurge with my tax return I would buy one of her more recent works, 'Gossamer'."—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor
$3,500; serenaandlily.com
-
2. Charismatic Trench Coat
"I’m in desperate need of a coat upgrade, but my requirements that it be equal parts versatile and chic as hell have slowed my search. Until I spotted this edgy black trench at Burberry. Traditional trench coats have never really appealed to me, but the lambskin sleeves and metal accents give this coat the structure I need and the charisma I’ve been looking for."—Lindsay Dolak, Editorial Assistant
$1,995; us.burberry.com
-
3. Shoulder Baring Summer Top
"I will be purchasing this Ellery off-the-shoulder top with my tax return. I will wear it with these distressed ACNE jeans ($330; net-a-porter.com) for casual outings, and these Chloé wide-leg trousers ($1,350; net-a-porter.com) for more formal endeavors." —Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
$700; net-a-porter.com
-
4. Chic Spring Flats
“I was not-so-subtly coveting Gucci’s fur slides all winter, but I couldn’t seem to justify the steep price tag. Their spring style is just as sleek and nearly half the cost without the fuzzy accoutrements—and that’s before the tax return.”—Claire Stern, Associate Editor
$595; neimanmarcus.com
-
5. Classic Black Tote
"Although it was discontinued years ago, I still have dreams about Tom Ford’s Petra handbag in the black pebbled leather. There was a moment when it went on sale (can you imagine?) at the 75th Street boutique and the bag was almost mine, but it wasn’t meant to be—the only Petra they had in stock was a maroon suede version. I walked around with a hole in my heart until I saw the label’s Icon tote in black, which comes in at a close second, but may even be more functional than the one that got away thanks to the extra zippers and pockets."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor
$2,990; net-a-porter.com
-
6. Delicate Jewelry
“I’ve been obsessed with Jennie Kwon's pieces for a while now. I can't get enough of the dainty and delicate pieces, all so effortlessly beautiful. When I saw the mini diamond crown necklace ($575; jenniekwondesigns.com), I knew it would have to be mine. It is a perfect tax return splurge and early birthday present to myself as I am an April baby with a diamond birthstone.” —Sarah Balch, Photo Editor