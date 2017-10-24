24 Things InStyle Editors Bought (and Swear by) This Fall

"All I ever do when I’m not reading this book is think about how much I want to be reading this book. Loner starts off as a funny comedy of manners set at Harvard (ever heard of it?) and then quickly swan-dives into a terrifying tale of a creepy college crush (say that five times fast). The way this book makes me feel is a lot like that one upside down smiling emoji. Not usually into creepy/disturbing things, but this story crawled under my skin and stayed there for days—I have to applaud that." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant Editor

$9 (originally $26)