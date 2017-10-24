24 Things InStyle Editors Bought (and Swear by) This Fall

24 Things <em>InStyle</em> Editors Bought (and Swear by) This Fall
Courtesy (7)
October 24, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
by: Kim Duong

Leave it to us to know what’s good (it comes with the job description). As editors, we’re (basically) certified pros when it comes to shopping. Whether it’s for stellar deals or worth-the-investment pieces, we know what’s worthy of dishing out your hard earned cash for—and we’re spilling all the deets.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

 

From affordable Chanel-inspired heels to legit comfy jeans to a super-chic-looking supplement powder you’d want to have out on display, scroll through for what our editors bought (and can't get enough of) this past month.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top