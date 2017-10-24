24 Things InStyle Editors Bought (and Swear by) This Fall

Leave it to us to know what’s good (it comes with the job description). As editors, we’re (basically) certified pros when it comes to shopping. Whether it’s for stellar deals or worth-the-investment pieces, we know what’s worthy of dishing out your hard earned cash for—and we’re spilling all the deets.
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
From affordable Chanel-inspired heels to legit comfy jeans to a super-chic-looking supplement powder you’d want to have out on display, scroll through for what our editors bought (and can't get enough of) this past month.
2. WEATHER TRANSITIONAL DRESS
"The weather in New York has been all over the place lately—85 and sunny one day, 65 and rainy the next. A long-sleeved shirt dress in a lightweight fabric is perfect for transitional dressing. Plus, I love how the flowy irregular hemline adds a soft femininity to the structured bodice." —Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia editor
COS | $125
3. AUTUMN BLAZER
"I'm obsessed with this red Zara purchase. The cut of the jacket makes me feel polished when I throw it on, and burgundy color feels like fall, even though the weather hasn't caught up yet. The best part? It's totally work appropriate." —Alexandra Whittaker, Associate News Editor
Zara | $119
4. MY FIRST PAIR OF HIGH-END SUNGLASSES
"I've never been the kind of person to purchase fancy sunglasses (I've broken an unheard of amount in the past), but these Maui Jims have converted me. The lenses are polarized and genuinely brighten up your life, making colors more vivid. Not only are the lenses awesome, but I also love the subtle cat-eye shape and tortoise shell color of this pair." — Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer
Maui Jim | $279
5. summer-into-fall dress
"This dress has been my go-to for weekend trips this summer and fall. It's pretty all on its own but also looks great layered underneath a cropped jacket." —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor
Island Company | $355
6. THE PERFECT EVERYDAY BOOT
"These are my perfect everyday boots. The heel height is just right, and the leather is so luxurious!" —Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor
M Gemi | $348
7. NIGHT SERUM
"Whatever your skincare routine might be, you need this night serum added into the mix. It makes true miracles happen overnight by making your skin look brigther and clearer every morning. I always make sure to restock as soon as I'm running low!" —Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor
Drunk Elephant | $90
8. Loner: a novel by Teddy Wayne
"All I ever do when I’m not reading this book is think about how much I want to be reading this book. Loner starts off as a funny comedy of manners set at Harvard (ever heard of it?) and then quickly swan-dives into a terrifying tale of a creepy college crush (say that five times fast). The way this book makes me feel is a lot like that one upside down smiling emoji. Not usually into creepy/disturbing things, but this story crawled under my skin and stayed there for days—I have to applaud that." —Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant Editor
$9 (originally $26)
9. new go-to skinny jeans
"My most recent purchase is Parker Smith’s Twisted Tuxedo jeans. These cropped step-hem jeans, featuring a velvety side stripe, are the perfect black pair that you can easily dress up with a beautiful blouse and a pair of ultra-chic pumps. So simple, yet so wow!" —Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters
Parker Smith | $178
10. STATEMENT RING
"My obsession with gold and black enamel and onyx jewelry knows no bounds. I finally decided it's time to own my very own piece of Stephen Webster x Thames. What I love most aside from the design is how it looks almost vintage, which can only mean it really will get better with age!" —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor
Stephen Webster | $1,750
11. matching bralette and undies
Shop it: Bralette, $62; sleepyjones.com. Bikini brief, $32; sleepyjones.com.
"This cotton set is the comfiest bralette and panty I have ever purchased. The delicate pattern is cute and still super wearable underneath all my clothing." —Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor
12. OUTFIT-MAKING SUNGLASSES
"I just got myself these huge, fabulous sunnies from Kylie Jenner's latest collab with Quay Australia. I love how these are big but gorgeous. I can throw these on to run errands with no make up or pair with a leather jacket for those days I want to feel like a cool rocker chick!" —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor
Quay Australia | $65
13. SUPPLEMENT POWDER
"Today in Things I Really Didn't Need But am So Happy I Bought, I am completely obsessed with this Super Elixir stuff. I'm not a huge health nut, but I definitely am trying to drink more water, take my vitamins, stuff like that. I really like the taste of this powder and it gets me to drink more water. Plus this little caddy on my desk looks super chic." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director
Welleco | $135
14. chic sneakers
"I love the white sneakers trend, but I don't love the idea of having the same shoes as everyone I know (i.e. Adidas Stan Smith). These chic sneaks are awesome because 1. they aren't owned by nine out of 10 millennials, and 2. they’re produced by Keds, which has been a major player in the women’s empowerment movement for some time now. Good product, good company—it’s a win-win!" —Isabel Jones, Digital Editorial Assistant
Keds | $70
15. Comfy jeans
"The search for the perfect pair of jeans is now OVER (for me, at least). J Brand's Mick Skinny Jean is the perfect blend of comfort and luxury - the super soft cotton makes for an easy way to wear the jeans, while the dark resin coat is ideal for any type of occasion. Five stars all the way!" —Aaron Valentic, International Assistant
J Brand Denim | $178
16. STATEMENT EARRINGS
"I rarely wear any earrings except for studs, and I purchased these tassel earrings in an attempt to switch up my jewelry game for the fall. The mauve color is unique but still neutral enough to go with almost anything, and the string is nice and light so the earrings don't weigh down your lobes." —Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor
Gorjana | $55
17. versatile black skirt
"I love feminine pieces with a dramatic flair. So when I stumbled across this skirt, it was legit love at first sight. You really can't go wrong with a black skirt. Sometimes I'll dress it up and create an all-black look. And for the days I want to be a bit more chill, I'll pair it with a white T-shirt. Even as temperatures start to drop, I'll be able to keep wearing it with opaque tights." —Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor
Acler | $220
18. THE PERFECT OVERSIZE BLAZER
"I've been on the hunt for a boxy gray plaid blazer since the end of the summer, but every blazer I found either didn't fit right or was way out of my price range. I grabbed this one from H&M and sized up for a slouchier fit. It's exactly what I was looking for." Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer
H&M | $50
19. season transitional sweater
"This lightweight sweater coat is a perfect transitional piece into fall. It’s cocoon shape makes for easy layering, and the pink shade is ultra-feminine." —Laura Simola, Associate Art Director
Nation LTD | $336
20. CAP TOE HEELS
"I've been hunting for a pair of cap toe shoes for a while now, and since I can't afford the coveted Chanels at the moment, this silver and black pair from Sam Edelman was the perfect fit. Plus, metallics are having a serious moment this fall, and these pumps are a great way to hop on the trend." —Jane Asher, Assistant Social Media Editor
Sam Edelman | $84 (originally $120)
21. SPF 35 SUNSCREEN
"I always promise my derm I'll wear daily SPF, even though I know there’s no chance—but Glossier’s Invisible Shield might just make me an honest woman. Unlike most sunscreens, it’s a colorless gel that gets absorbed into your skin right away, meaning no white streaks or oiliness. And it’s super lightweight and breathable, so I don’t feel like I’m wearing clothes on my face. Plus, it looks cute on my bathroom shelf." —Romy Oltuski, Digital Features Director
Glossier | $34
22. GLITTER WINTER SOCKS
"As I take out my boots for the season (from the ignored shelf in a dark corner of my closet), I realize that my sock drawer needs replenishment, and I love these Maria La Rosa ones, as they have fun colors and prints." —Stephanie Perez-Gurri, Assistant Accessories Editor
Maria La Rosa | $55
23. COZY HOODIE
"I am ready for fall with this raw-edged hoodie from Simon Miller. It's perfect for those rainy days when you don't want to wear a jacket." —Bryan Vargas, Assistant Art Director
Simon Miller | $255
24. ACTUALLY COMFORTABLE HEELS
"It's actually insane how comfortable Banana Republic's heels really are. After having such luck with a pair of hot pink stilettos this summer, I decided to expand my collection with this polka dot pair." —Victoria Moorehouse, Digital Beauty Editor
Banana Republic | $138