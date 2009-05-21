Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"What Do You Love About Your Character's Wardrobe?"
1. Ashlee Simpson, Melrose Place"Violet is brand new to L.A., fresh off the bus. She's not very stylish, but that's OK. It's all about what works for the character and I know the cool clothes, so I can dress up whenever I want to in my everyday life."
To celebrate the upcoming fall television season, InStyle and CBS Television Studios welcomed the stars of 90210, Melrose Place and The Beautiful Life to a downtown cocktail party at the Cooper Square Hotel.
2. Tristan Wilds & Shanae Grimes, 90210Tristan: "Free clothes! I've definitely gone home with things that Dixon has worn on the show. And sometimes companies will send me things just because I'm on TV. Once I got this pair of special Black History Month sneakers. Thank you, Nike!"
Shanae: "Annie spends most of her time in American Eagle, but my tastes are a little more punk and goth. When I'm on set and I'm dressed all match, matchy, it helps me get into character."
3. Sara Paxton, The Beautiful Life"I play a model. There's a big fashion show in the pilot and Zac Posen guest starred as himself. It was pretty cool not only to wear his clothes but to have him actually fit me in them himself-cinching things and sewing them onto me."
4. Jessica Stroup, 90210"Silver's wardrobe was super-fun last season. I actually wore one of her outfits on the plane to New York yesterday! We actually have a new wardrobe team for season 2, so I'm excited."
5. Laura Leighton, Melrose Place"We've only shot one episode, so I'm just getting back into Sydney’s 'shoes' so to speak. She has evolved, gotten older-and so have I-but she still has the same passion for clothes and she's still very much into looking good."
6. AnnaLynne McCord, 90210"I don't really dress like Naomi, but there was one dress in episode 9 that I loved. The wardrobe team will let you borrow anything, which is great because if I wear something to a party and I'm photographed, I can't wear it again. It saves me a lot of money!"
7. Jessica Lowndes, 90210"I discovered Alice + Olivia! Adrianna also wears lots of CC Skye tops, which I've started wearing off the set. Lately she's been wearing maternity clothes. I can't say I've picked that one up!"
