Our Comprehensive Guide to the Right Bra for Every Summer Top Trend

We love a fun statement top or dress, but the only problem is that we never know what bra to wear underneath. And while it seems like the easiest (and only) solution is to go braless, we're not ready to give up the support. With that said, we rounded up every kind of tricky top, from deep plunging necklines to backless silhouettes, and paired each one with the best corresponding bra. You'll never be without support again. Take a look, below.
1. The Plunge
Coordinate your sexy deep-V top with a matching bra that boasts an equally plunging neckline.
Cosabella bra, $97; cosabella.com. Dodo Bar Or top, $195; net-a-porter.com.
2. The Wrap-Around
Work that backless dress with this very clever wrap-around bra (you can also fasten the straps three other ways).
La Perla bra, $164; laperla.com. Zara dress, $70; zara.com.
3. The T-Back
This T-back bra pairs perfectly with any racerback top or dress.
Victoria's Secret bra, $30; victoriassecret.com. Topshop dress, $95; topshop.com.
4. The Strapless
A strapless bra isn't hard to find but a comfortable one is. This one ensures comfort and fit, perfect for wearing under your off-the-shoulder top.
Triumph bra, $56; triumph.com. Peter Pilotto top, $611; matchesfashion.com.
5. The Shape
Get a super smooth shape with this T-shirt bra that you can wear under any fitted top.
Calvin Klein bra, $42; calvinklein.com. T by Alexander Wang top, $140; net-a-porter.com.