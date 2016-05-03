Our Comprehensive Guide to the Right Bra for Every Summer Top Trend

We love a fun statement top or dress, but the only problem is that we never know what bra to wear underneath. And while it seems like the easiest (and only) solution is to go braless, we're not ready to give up the support. With that said, we rounded up every kind of tricky top, from deep plunging necklines to backless silhouettes, and paired each one with the best corresponding bra. You'll never be without support again. Take a look, below.