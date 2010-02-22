Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This Week
1. Ashley Greene's Fashion Week AdventuresAshley Greene took a break from shooting her new film this weekend to join InStyle in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Catch up on her front-row adventures by clicking these links!
Saturday, February 27: Greene took notes in her chic new notebook while sitting front row at Giorgio Armani (center) and posed with our editors at Gucci (far left) before changing into a sexy Moschino LBD for dinner.
Sunday, February 28: Greene sipped on champagne before catching the Dolce amp Gabbana show (far right). Her favorite look from the duo? A sheer black and white spotted dress paired with a giraffe-print doctor's bag. "amp#91;Dolce amp Gabbanaamp#93; is always so sexy and romantic," she told us before heading backstage to meet the designers.
-
2. SJP Meets Michelle Obama in Victoria BeckhamSarah Jessica Parker lit up the East Room of the White House yesterday wearing a stunning red dress by Victoria Beckham. The Sex and the City actress was recognized by President Obama during the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities medal ceremony, which also honored Clint Eastwood and Bob Dylan. Parker's dress from Beckham's Spring 2010 collection was the perfect choice to meet First Lady Michelle Obama, who also looked stunning in one of her favorite go-to dresses-a violet polka dot dress by Jason Wu. This isn't the first time one of Victoria Beckham's designs have hit Washington-Jennifer Lopez wore a Beckham creation during her visit last September.
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. Mia Wasikowska's Star StyleMia Wasikowska may be a newcomer, but she certainly dressed the part of leading lady at last night's world premiere of Alice in Wonderland in London. The actress, who plays the titular role in the Tim Burton flick, walked the red carpet in a classic gown from the Valentino Haute Couture collection and changed into an edgy metallic jumper from RM by Roland Mouret for the after-party at the Sanderson Hotel. Wasikowska also debuted a new cropped 'do explaining simply, "I cut it off for a Gus Van Sant film I finished shooting a couple of months ago." According to one of her Alice co-stars, we're going to be seeing a lot more of her. "She's a sweet, wonderful girl," Anne Hathaway told reporters when asked about Wasikowska's star quality. "I think her life is about to change dramatically!" We can't wait to see what Mia will wear next!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
4. Victoria's Secret Angels Walk Prada's Runway ShowSupermodels Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes took a high-fashion turn at Prada's Fall 2010 runway show yesterday. The trio, best known for gracing Victoria's Secret campaigns as the brand's sexy Angels, captivated the audience in demure, retro-style dresses and sky-high bouffants. Ambrosio couldn't contain her excitement after the catwalk. "One day of traveling for 30 seconds on the runway! It was worth it! Go VS!" the Brazilian beauty tweeted immediately following the show.
See all the latest runway collections.
-Enid Portuguez
-
5. Name Rihanna's Perfume, Plus Blue Steel Returns!LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Help Rihanna choose a name for her new fragrance! [Rihannadaily.com]
2. Kylie Minogue plays a magician in her new ads for TOUS handbags. [StyleList.com]
3. Blue Steel is coming back to theaters in the Zoolander sequel. [HuffingtonPost.com]
4. Take a first look at Kristen Stewart rocking out as Joan Jett in The Runaways. [People.com]
5. Lily Allen leaves music behind to open a vintage shop called Lucy in Disguise. [NYmag.com]
6. Bid on Jimmy Choos straight from Oprah's closet in her charity eBay auction. [CocoPerez.com]
-
6. Grace Jones To Perform at Elton John's Oscar PartyWe got the scoop on what Victoria Beckham is wearing on Oscars night to Elton John's annual bash-now we've got some dish on the party's fierce entertainment! Grace Jones is performing at the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party next Sunday at West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center. "Grace Jones is not only an amazing performer, but a dear friend and a fellow activist in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” Sir Elton John said in a statement. “Without a doubt, Grace will put on a show for our guests that will have them talking for years to come." As a fashion icon in her own right, we can't wait to see what spectacular costume Jones picks for the star-studded night.
-Enid Portuguez
-
7. Runway Look of the Day: PradaI am loving all the cozy knits at Milan Fashion Week! This Prada look managed to be refined and comforting at the same time. The early 60s vibe of the beautiful hair and makeup, along with the sexy pointy shoes, also accentuated the interesting and fresh contrast.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
8. Zoe Saldana Named "Face of the Future"Avatar star Zoe Saldana has been named the "Face of the Future" by Italian luxury brand Max Mara. The Women in Film, Max Mara "Face of the Future" Award, whose past recipients include Ginnifer Goodwin and Emily Blunt, will be awarded to Saldana on June 1st at the Women in Film's 2010 Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles. Until then, expect to see the actress sitting front row at Saturday's Max Mara Fall 2010 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
-Enid Portuguez
-
9. Try on Bride-To-Be Hair!Is it just us, or is everyone in Hollywood getting engaged? Most recently Hilary Duff, Nicole Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Katy Perry have all announced their impending nuptials. (And showed off their gorgeous rocks to prove it!) While the stars plan summer soirees, try on their many previous styles-and start making bets on their hairstyles for the big day.
amp#149;Try on Carrie Underwood's bouncy blond! trendsetting styles!
amp#149;Try on Hilary Duff's look!
amp#149;Try on Nicole Richie's chic locks!
amp#149;Try on Katy Perry's trendsetting styles!
-Hannah Morrill
-
10. Hal Rubenstein Talks Spring Trends, Plus Vera's Golden MomentLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Watch InStyle's Hal Rubenstein showcase spring's hottest trends on Today. [Today.msnbc.com]
2. H&M launches an organic skincare line made of apple juice and jojoba. [Bellasugar.com]
3. See Johnny Depp at the London premiere of Alice in Wonderland. [JustJared.com]
4. Vera Wang dishes on seeing her design on an Olympic gold medalist. [People.com]
5. Naomi Campbell was among the mourners at Alexander McQueen's funeral today. [NYmag.com]
6. Zac Posen's chic and more affordable Z Spoke line is now available at Saks. [Elle.com]
-
11. Style on Set: Blake Lively’s Luxe ShearlingSpotted: Blake Lively on the set of Gossip Girl wrapped in a luxurious grey shearling cape by Ralph Lauren Black Label. Showing off her signature good-girl-turned-bad style, Serena paired the otherwise sophisticated coat with a thigh-high miniskirt and brown booties. Also spotted filming on the chilly N.Y.C. streets were Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley and Kelly Rutherford. Stay tuned for our exclusive sneak peek at the March 8th season premiere!
amp#149; See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
12. Lady Gaga Taps Armani for European TourLady Gaga wowed us all when she teamed up exclusively with Giorgio Armani on her outfits for this year's Grammys, and we're excited to hear they've collaborated again! Armani designed four looks for the European leg of Gaga's Monster Ball tour, which began last week in the UK. She'll perform in two sparkly bodysuits (pictured), an iridescent minidress and a black patent trench, as well as custom shoes and sunglasses perfectly matched to each costume. The Gaga-Armani partnership isn't exclusive this time around-Prada also designed a hoop dress made of a slick plastic jersey blend for the superstar to wear on stage.
-Enid Portuguez
-
13. EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood's Wedding LashesBack in December, we told you about Carrie Underwood's engagement to NHL player Mike Fischer-and we've got more pre-wedding buzz for you today. The Grammy winner is having a custom pair of faux lashes designed by celebrity lash expert, Stephen Moleski! "I sent lashes to her makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher. Carrie wore my lashes to the Grammys and fell in love with them," Moleski says. "Melissa and I decided to create a custom pair based on Carrie's favorite elements of existing styles." The special set will be a mix of Moleski's New York, Nashville, and Miami lashes ($13.50/each, smokeandmirrorsbeauty.com). "It's a tapered feathered lash-shorter on the inside corner, thick and fluffy everywhere else," he says. The good news for you? As soon as Underwood and Fischer tie the knot, the lashes will available to the public on Moleski's site.
-Hannah Morrill
-
14. Natalia Vodianova’s Charity NecklaceLast night in London, supermodel Natalia Vodianova hosted the star-studded Love Ball, where proceeds from an auction benefited The Naked Heart Foundation, her charity that builds playgrounds for children in Russia. The most coveted item of the night? The Magic Moment necklace she co-designed with De Beers. The necklace’s name is inspired by an Alexander Pushkin love poem and features delicate diamond-studded chains and two pink-and-white heart shape diamonds. “Designing this piece with De Beers was an experience I will treasure forever,” Vodianova said. We love the versatility of the piece, which can be worn encircling the body (left) or as a pendant (right).
UPDATE: The De Beers Magic Moment Necklace designed by Natalia Vodianova raised $277,000. In total, the Love Ball raised more than $1.54 million for the charity.
- Joyann King
-
15. Shop Burberry's Fall CollectionWhy wait six months to buy the luxe coats from yesterday's Burberry fashion show? Outerwear and accessories from the line's brand new Fall 2010 collection are already available on Burberry.com! We fell in love with the shearling funnel neck aviator jacket (far right), the military doeskin coat (far left) and the cropped peacoat with oversize collar (center). The site also comes with an extra cool feature-roll your cursor over each model for a 360-degree view of the coat.
-Enid Portuguez
-
16. POLL: Beauty 411If you’re like us, you’ve got your beauty routine down to a science-and we want to know all about it. If you could only use one hair product, which would it be? Do you keep makeup minimal or do you go bold like Natalie Portman? Do you prefer a single shade of eyeshadow or a complementary duo like Keri Hilson? Do prefer subtle highlights or a single process shade like Sienna Miller? Do you hit the town with straight, Heidi Klum-esque strands? Spill your secrets now!
Take our beauty poll!
-Enid Portuguez
-
17. Get a Front-Row Seat at Milan Fashion WeekCan’t make it to Milan Fashion Week? Check-out the next best thing: Live online streams of shows from some of our favorite designers. Catch DampG’s show tomorrow, and mark your calendar now with all of Milan Fashion Week’s virtual runway shows (listed below). Now if only they could invent virtual Milanese gelato...
Thursday, February 25, 2010
9 a.m. EST - DampG
1 p.m. EST - Prada
Friday, February 26, 2010
4 a.m. EST - Blumarine
5 a.m. EST - Sportmax
1:45 p.m. EST - Jil Sander
Saturday, February 27, 2010
4:45 a.m. EST - Max Mara
8:15 a.m. EST - Giorgio Armani
11:45 a.m. EST - Gucci
Sunday, February 28, 2010
7 a.m. EST - Dolce amp Gabbana
-
18. London Fashion Week RoundupFall collections continued to shine in London, where stars arrived in droves to catch fashion shows by Burberry and Twenty8Twelve by Sienna and Savannah Miller. See all the stars at the shows, plus runway looks from Matthew Williamson and more!
THE STARS
• Mary-Kate Olsen, Kate Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Claire Danes and Mia Wasikowska at Burberry
• Sienna Miller and Matthew Williamson celebrate his show
• Kate Moss and Stella McCartney at The Love Ball 2010
• See all the stars in the front row
THE SHOWS
• Burberry (far left)
• Matthew Williamson
• Twenty8Twelve
• See all the Fall 2010 collections
-
19. Jay-Z's Single Ladies Dance, Plus Gaga Rocks PradaLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Jay-Z takes credit for inventing Beyonce's "Single Ladies" dance. [Popeater.com]
2. Tom Binns rolls out his 40-piece Alice in Wonderland-inspired jewelry collection. [CocoPerez.com]
3. Lady Gaga wore custom Prada on the U.K. leg of her tour. [NYmag.com]
4. Fergie rocks a spiked look by The Blonds on stage. [JustJared.com]
5. Discover your inner stylist using pieces by Alice + Olivia and Charlotte Ronson. [Couturious.com]
6. Tory Burch was named Mother of the Year by the American Cancer Society. [StyleList.]
-
20. EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: '70s Makeup from The Runaways
In the Joan Jett-inspired movie, The Runaways, Kristen Stewart plays the music legend, Dakota Fanning plays band member Cherie Currie-and they both look incredibly '70s chic in this exclusive, never-before-seen photo from the set. "I designed The Runaways eyes around Make Up For Ever shadows," said Robin Mathews, makeup department head. For Stewart's smokey eyes, she smudged a mix of black liner and metallic taupe and brown black shadows on the lids. Fanning's eyes were rimmed in navy blue liner and topped with copper and blue shadows. The movie comes out March 19th, but for more tips straight from Mathews and a chance to hit the New York City premiere, check out these how-to videos.
-Hannah Morrill
-
21. March 7: Jean Paul Gaultier for TargetJean Paul Gaultier's Target collection mixes elements of edgy rock and roll with Hollywood glamour-and we can't get enough of it! (Not to mention, the $17.99 to $199.99 price range is easy to get behind.) For a tailored look, we love the pinstripe double-breasted jacket and matching shorts (far left), which pair casually with the gingham bustier and shrug (second from left). Mix patterns with the classic striped tank and the full floral skirt (third from left); for night, try the lingerie-inspired polka dot dress under the classic, yet ultra-cool trench (far right). Check out the entire collection before the line hits stores on March 7th.
-Enid Portuguez
-
22. Style on Set: Angelina JolieNo, Angelina Jolie didn’t get a new stylist-just a costume change. The star was spotted at a cafe in Paris in a cream pencil skirt, ladylike wrap and elegant coral scarf filming her new movie, The Tourist, which is out sometime next year. As the actress worked, Brad Pitt took Zahara and Shiloh on a girls-only shopping trip to exclusive boutiques on the Left Bank. Jolie and her family will head to Venice next, where she'll continue filming The Tourist for the next three months. Stay tuned for more set scoop from the sure-to-be-chic film!
- Joyann King
-
23. Claudia Schiffer Dishes on Her Career and Karl LagerfeldIn Fashionair.com's new Supermodel video series, Claudia Schiffer curls up on a couch and dishes on her journey to stardom-which started at a nightclub in her hometown of Dusseldorf. "If I hadn't gotten discovered at that nightclub, I wouldn't have become a model. I didn't think that would be an option for me," Schiffer said. Her introduction to Karl Lagerfeld was another career-making moment: "I was so scared to meet him because I had such respect and admiration for him. But he was so lovely and generous." Lagerfeld then asked the German beauty to walk in the Chanel Haute Couture show in 1990, and the rest, as they say, is history.
-Enid Portuguez
-
24. Agyness Deyn Makes Fashionable Film DebutIn her first short film, Mean to Me, British supermodel Agyness Deyn plays a 1930s courtesan faced with tough decisions in Manhattan. Her Zac Posen gowns, Mikimoto pearls and Guerlain makeup, however, are anything but hard knock. "I'm deeply inspired by 1930s cinema, and I wanted to create a story in which the female protagonist is a beautiful, glamorous woman with an intense, multi-faceted personality," said director Peter McGough. Deyn used his guidance to inspire her performance in the 13-minute film: "Seeing [Peter's] passion for the 1930s was like jumping into a time machine. He provided huge insight into the time," said the model. Mean to Me screens at NYC's Cheim & Reid gallery on March 4 before making the rounds at international film festivals.
-Enid Portuguez
-
25. Famous Armani Dress ExhibitIf images of Anne Hathaway's sparkling blue Armani gown from the 2009 Golden Globes left you speechless, imagine seeing the gorgeous creation up close! Just in time for the Oscars, Giorgio Armani is exhibiting 30 unforgettable designs worn by top stars on recent red carpets. The looks on display at Armani's Fifth Avenue store in N.Y.C. include Hathaway's gown, Alicia Keys's stunning pink number from the 2009 Oscars (far left) and the lace, off-the-shoulder piece Penelope Cruz wore to this year's Golden Globes (far right). Armani's red carpet retrospective runs from March 5 through March 21.
-Enid Portuguez
-
26. Sandra Bullock's Most Wanted McQueen DressAt January's SAG Awards, Sandra Bullock took our breath away in a black and blue crepe gown by the late Alexander McQueen-and shoppers felt the same way! The gown-a piece from McQueen's Resort 2010 collection-went up on Net-a-porter.com's international site and sold out in less than 24 hours. With its feather beaded neckline and keyhole front, the dress retails for $3,382. If you're itching to get your hands on it, there are still two left at the Alexander McQueen store in New York. Call 212-645-1797 to order.
-Enid Portuguez
-
27. H&M's First Sustainable CollectionHampM announced the launch of The Garden Collection, an 80-piece range created entirely from sustainable materials like organic cotton, linen, recycled polyester and tencel, a wood pulp fabric. According to the company, the romantic, eye-popping looks, including a brilliant floral sheath (bottom right, $49.95) and a flirty red strapless dress (top left, $39.95), are inspired by nature. Our personal favorites? Cozy boyfriend jeans (top right, $19.95) and a super chic motorcycle jacket (bottom left, $34.95) to add edge to the spring’s girly dresses. The collection hits HampM stores on March 25.
-Enid Portuguez
-
28. Robert Pattinson's Latest Confession, Plus Padma's New Baby GirlLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Robert Pattinson admits he and Kristen Stewart are officially dating. amp#91;TheSun.co.ukamp#93;
2. Channel your inner Tim and Heidi with Project Runway's new Nintendo Wii game. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
3. Padma Lakshmi gave birth to a baby girl named Krishna this weekend. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
4. eBay is launching a new shopping site featuring designer flash sales. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
5. The CFDA will let bloggers like Tavi and BryanBoy vote for its annual fashion awards this year. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Win a trip to the premiere of the Joan Jett biopic, The Runaways. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
-
29. J.Crew Goes Global on Net-A-Porter.comJ.Crew's classic All-American style is hitting the world's stage thanks to a partnership with Net-a-porter.com. Starting in mid-May, Net-a-porter.com customers in over 170 countries can buy looks from J.Crew's women's collection, currently only available in North America and Japan. "We are doing this for fun, distribution and fashion. amp#91;Net-a-porteramp#93; presents clothes in the most elevated and cool way-more than any site we know," J.Crew chairman Mickey Drexler told WWD. Expect a broad range of J.Crew's chic pieces as well as exclusive looks and colors to hit the London-based site.
-Enid Portuguez
-
30. Glee Cast to Perform for the ObamasWashington, D.C. is about to get a dose of Glee! First Lady Michelle Obama has invited the cast of the Golden Globe-winning Fox show to perform at the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll on April 5. Mrs. Obama and her daughters are reportedly huge Glee fans and the show's producers just couldn't resist. There's no word yet on what songs the cast will sing, but we can't wait to see what they have in store!
-Enid Portuguez
-
31. Regina King's Most Important RoleShe plays a detective on TNT’s Southland and a lawyer in her upcoming film Our Family Wedding (in theaters March 12th), but Regina King's real-life role as a cheerleading coach is her most empowering yet. In 2007, King began volunteering with the Pasadena Panthers, a non-profit sports league that supports Southern California's youth. Today, the former cheerleader choreographs routines and attends football games with her squad of 10- to 14-year-old girls. Find out more about King’s cause celeb in the March issue of InStyle, on newsstands now.
- Elisabeth Durkin
-
32. Hollywood's Top Colorist DishesWhat's the secret to Hollywood's best hair color? Perhaps the question is really who. Meet Rita Hazan, a New York-based colorist responsible for tons of celebrity strands. For our March issue, Hazan dished on her top clients:
1. Jennifer Lopez's sunny highlights: "When I started working with Jennifer in the '90s, I thought it would be fun to experiment with honey highlights. I had no idea it would become such a big part of her look," the colorist says. Now Lopez gets "inside highlights" that show when she flips her hair.
2. Rachel Weisz's bold espresso: Hazan gives Weisz a cool brown to avoid brassiness. "If it starts looking too inky, I'll break it up with subtle highlights," she says.
3. Jessica Simpson's buttery blond: "The first time Jessica came to see me amp#91;at age 18amp#93; was to fix a bleached-out platinum dye-job," says Hazan. Now Simpson receives a base of golden blond with paler blond highlights.
-Hannah Morrill
-
33. Hilary Duff Is Engaged!Hilary Duff is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Mike Comrie. Her rep confirmed that the NHL hockey player, who plays centre for the Edmonton Oilers, proposed to the actress while vacationing in Hawaii over the weekend: “After having been together for over two years, they’re very excited to share this happy news. They are thankful for all your warm wishes.” Duff was spotted showing off her gorgeous new princess cut sparkler at the Four Seasons Resort in Maui where the two were celebrating their engagement. Congratulations to the happy couple!
- Joyann King
-
34. Ask Donatella, Plus the Olympics's Golden CoupleLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Olympic gold medalists Evan Lysacek and Nastia Liukin are officially an item. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Win a chance to pose for your own Old Navy SuperModelquin. amp#91;Oldnavy.comamp#93;
3. Got a question for Donatella Versace? Hit her up on Facebook and she'll answer you via video after the Versace show! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
4. Who knew kissing had so many health benefits? amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
5. Jay-Z wants Lily Allen for his next sure-to-be hit collaboration. amp#91;Instyle.co.ukamp#93;
6. Watch Dolce amp Gabbana's Fall 2010 runway show from your iPhone. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
-
35. SJP Launches SATC FragranceSarah Jessica Parker launched her sixth fragrance, the Sex and the City-inspired SJP NYC. "We live in New York, which is a fragrant city, and some of the smells are good, while others are very bad. So we tried to capture the good," Parker told StyleList.com. The result? A sweet scent with notes of Italian mandarin, strawberries and honeysuckle. SJP NYC's breezy ad, which features Parker in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress, also embodies her inspiration. "I wanted to capture a freeze frame in Carrie's life. A snapshot of her walking down her favorite street in the spring, in a floral dress," she said. SJP NYC is now available at Macy's stores and at macys.com.
-Enid Portuguez
-
36. L’Oreal’s Diamond Oscar Compact Revealed!At the Oscars this year, the Best Actress winner will not only receive a covetable golden statue, she’ll also take home this custom mirror compact from L’Oreal Paris and Carelle. The one-of-a-kind accessory is studded with pave diamonds and amethyst rose de France stones, which are believed to have stress-reducing properties. Valued at $7,000, the compact's stones are set in 18kt rose-gold-plated silver, and will be presented to one of the following nominees: Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Carey Mulligan or Gabourey Sidibe. Sure, an Oscar is an actor’s finest achievement-but diamonds are still a girl’s best friend.
- Joyann King
-
37. Dom Perignon Debuts Custom Wedding SetAt the momentous wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles, the couple served magnums of personally inscribed Dom Perignon Vintage 1960-and now the iconic spirits company is offering a customized option for non-royalty brides and grooms everywhere. Dom Perignon Wedding contains 12 bottles of Dom Perignon Vintage 2000, plus an additional silver-labeled bottle for inscribing names and wedding date in a white lacquer box. Dom Perignon Wedding can be purchased exclusively at crushwineco.com and other fine wine stores nationwide.
- Joyann King
