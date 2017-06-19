8 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Occasion

With the summer weekend wedding circuit in full swing, we have just one question … what are you wearing? Don't worry! We help analyze any invite's dress code to find you the best dresses, no matter the occasion, no matter the budget.
From black tie to city hall, we have found options that will look great, feel appropriate for the setting, and won't cost a fortune (but we also have you covered if you are looking to spend a little more, too). Stop scrambling and start shopping with our tips below!
1. BLACK TIE FORMAL
Don’t cut corners on a black tie theme. Definitely stick to longer silhouettes, but play around with proportions. Choose something with a sexy leg slit or stick to a classic look with a full skirt and elegant embroidery.
Shop the dresses: Topshop dress, $240; topshop.com. Needle & Thread dress, $420 (originally $700); net-a-porter.com.
2. BEACH DESTINATION
Look for fluid feeling dresses that will float in the ocean breeze. A mid calf length dress will look sophisticated but also won’t skim the sandy ground should you prefer to go sans heels.
Shop the dresses: Zara dress, $50; zara.com. Miguelina dress, $630; modaoperandi.com.
3. RUSTIC COUNTRY
Have fun with cheeky fabrics and prints for a rustic theme. Eyelet or florals look great in an outdoor setting. Look for cotton and silk fabrics to keep feeling fresh on a warmer day during an open-air ceremony.
Shop the dresses: J. Crew dress, $188; jcrew.com. Tory Burch dress, $459 (originally $650); toryburch.com.
4. CITY HALL CEREMONY
Play with clean lines and muted colors as to not upstage the couple at an intimate service. A perfect slip dress or something simple with a cinched waist is a classic wardrobe staple that will be reusable all summer.
Shop the dresses: Wilfred dress, $110 (originally $185); aritzia.com. Altuzarra dress, $1,444; matchesfashion.com.