Do you ever see a celebrity wearing white on the red carpet and think, "I need to wear that at my wedding"? You are not alone. Celebs have been serving red carpet wedding realness for a while now, which makes sense — as we move away from that classic princess bride silhouette, there's really nothing separating a wedding gown from a regular gown other than color. With that in mind, check out 11 stars whose red carpet dresses we would totally rock down the aisle.



VIDEO: 11 Times Celebs Basically Wore Wedding Dresses on the Red Carpet

RELATED: Thanks to This Website, You Won't Be Broke at the End of Wedding Season