Do you ever see a celebrity wearing white on the red carpet and think, "I need to wear that at my wedding"? You are not alone. Celebs have been serving red carpet wedding realness for a while now, which makes sense — as we move away from that classic princess bride silhouette, there's really nothing separating a wedding gown from a regular gown other than color. With that in mind, check out 11 stars whose red carpet dresses we would totally rock down the aisle.
VIDEO: 11 Times Celebs Basically Wore Wedding Dresses on the Red Carpet
RELATED: Thanks to This Website, You Won't Be Broke at the End of Wedding Season
-
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Looking for some strapless inspo? J.Law's Catching Fire premiere gown by Dior was out-of-this-world flawless, and also happened to be out-of-this-world bridal. Best of both words.
-
2. Nicole Kidman
Guys, Nicole Kidman's 2014 CMA Awards Roberto Cavalli dress has a) the greatest hippie wedding gown vibes ever, and b) a colored panel of fabric for "something blue." It's all happening!
-
3. Ellie Goulding
Goulding wore a stunning Ermanno Scervino gown at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year awards, and it could not have been more bridal if it tried. There was even a mini train, guys!
-
4. Sofia Vergara
Vergara can always be counted on to bring bridal beauty on the red carpet, but our favorite faux wedding look has to be this Roberto Cavalli number she wore at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Would literally give up pizza to walk down the aisle in that.
-
5. Taylor Swift
Straight up, Taylor Swift's gown at the 2014 Victoria's Secret fashion show looks like it could have been designed by wedding dress cult-favorite Pnina Tornai. The dress was actually designed by Zuhair Murad, but you better believe he does bridal work too.
-
6. Eva Longoria
Doesn't get more bridal than a fit-and-flare mermaid gown like this Gabriela Cadena piece Eva Longoria wore to the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
7. Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum brought old school Marilyn Monroe vibes to the 87th Annual Academy Awards, wearing a Zuhair Murad gown that would definitely fit in nicely at a wedding.
-
8. Beyoncé
Long sleeves are still trendier than ever in bridal beauty (as is a modern silhouette), which is why we're betting brides would be thrilled to wear this Stella McCartney dress that Beyoncé wore at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
-
9. Kate Hudson
Hudson's dress at the Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere gave off major Old Hollywood vibes, and would be perfect for a bride who wants a vintage touch at their wedding. It's whimsical, romantic, and oh yeah, did we mention it's made by J.Mendel?
-
10. Hillary Swank
We have a feeling one-shoulder gowns are about to make their triumphant return to bridal fashion, so get inspired by this gorgeous Atelier Versace dress Hilary Swank wore to 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
11. Lea Michele
We're absolutely dying over how lovely Lea's Elie Saab dress was at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards — not to mention how very bridal it managed to be thanks to that classic Cinderella silhouette!