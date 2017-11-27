What on Earth Will Meghan Markle Wear to Her Wedding?

What will Meghan Markle wear to her upcoming nuptials? Who knows! Will she make like her Suits character and opt for a fairytale princess gown? Or wear something sleeker, a bridal style choice she’s hinted at in previous interviews? While we don’t have any particular insider information, after scouring images of the Duchess-to-be, we’ve chosen our five front runners for who will be designing her gown. And while these won’t be the exact dresses (obviously she’ll have something custom, fit for royalty)…they may look something like these:

