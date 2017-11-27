What on Earth Will Meghan Markle Wear to Her Wedding?

What will Meghan Markle wear to her upcoming nuptials? Who knows! Will she make like her Suits character and opt for a fairytale princess gown? Or wear something sleeker, a bridal style choice she’s hinted at in previous interviews? While we don’t have any particular insider information, after scouring images of the Duchess-to-be, we’ve chosen our five front runners for who will be designing her gown. And while these won’t be the exact dresses (obviously she’ll have something custom, fit for royalty)…they may look something like these:
1. Christos CostarellosMarkle has also fan-girled over German designer Costarellos Christos. His dresses have a finely tuned attention to tailoring (a factor Markle consistently looks for in her fashion choices) and are inspired by Ancient Greek philosophy.
2. Ralph & RussoEven though the brand is run and operated by two Australian geniuses, Ralph & Russo is based in London; a definite plus when planning a wedding…in London. R&R is the ultimate in bridal couture. It’s rich. It’s dramatic. It’s royal.
3. J. MendelThe bride-to-be has not been shy about her love for J. Mendel, having worn the brand many times on various appearances. The structural fit of the dresses speak to Markle’s personal style well.
4. Carolina HerreraCarolina. Carolina. Carolina. Nine out of ten celebrity dresses for the history books are made by Ms. Carolina Herrera. Herrera’s dresses are classic yet modern, scream “fashion” without looking too runway, and make women feel incredible.
5. Delphine Manivet
In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Markle remarked on her love of Delphine Manivet’s unique, romantic designs. Translucent material and a subtle yet obvious sexiness are prominent in Manivet’s designs, which are a favorite choice among the French social set.