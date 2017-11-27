What on Earth Will Meghan Markle Wear to Her Wedding?

What on Earth Will Meghan Markle Wear to Her Wedding?

George Pimentel/Getty
November 27, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Ruthie Friedlander

What will Meghan Markle wear to her upcoming nuptials? Who knows! Will she make like her Suits character and opt for a fairytale princess gown? Or wear something sleeker, a bridal style choice she’s hinted at in previous interviews? While we don’t have any particular insider information, after scouring images of the Duchess-to-be, we’ve chosen our five front runners for who will be designing her gown. And while these won’t be the exact dresses (obviously she’ll have something custom, fit for royalty)…they may look something like these:

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Stuns in White for Her Official Engagement Photos with Prince Harry

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top