These 10 Celebs Will Convince You to Wear a Short Wedding Dress

Nothing beats an epic wedding gown with a mile-long train and yards-upon-yards of cascading tulle, right? Right. Unless you're a) not a princess, or b) getting married in a simple ceremony that calls for something slightly more low-key.

Short wedding dresses are a great way to tone down the drama, and if you're worried there isn't enough versatility without those extra few feet of fabric, think again because these celebrities are proving that brides in short gowns have more fun (or at least just as much fun) as brides who get their train on.