These 10 Celebs Will Convince You to Wear a Short Wedding Dress

Nothing beats an epic wedding gown with a mile-long train and yards-upon-yards of cascading tulle, right? Right. Unless you're a) not a princess, or b) getting married in a simple ceremony that calls for something slightly more low-key.
Short wedding dresses are a great way to tone down the drama, and if you're worried there isn't enough versatility without those extra few feet of fabric, think again because these celebrities are proving that brides in short gowns have more fun (or at least just as much fun) as brides who get their train on.
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo looked so cool on her wedding, she might be one of the best dressed brides of all time. The star wore a three-piece Carolina Herrera wedding outfit, with a cashmere sweater, shorts, and a tulle overlay. And while the look definitely has "long dress vibes," the shorts showed off her statuesque legs in the chicest way.
2. Cindy Crawford
'90s calling! Cindy Crawford wore a short John Galliano slip dress for her wedding to Rande Gerber, which she picked thanks to the wedding being hush-hush. "I wore John Galliano off the rack because the wedding was supposed to be secret," she said. We married in the Bahamas in front of our friends and family and it was so special."
3. Yoko Ono
Could this dress be more '70s? Yoko Ono married Beatles frontman John Lennon in a 1969 Gibraltar ceremony. Her short dress was ultra mod, not to mention pretty casual considering her celebrity status. (Please note that Yoko paired the outfit with a felt hat, sneakers and tube socks, like a boss.)
4. Whitney Port
Whitney Port designed her own gown for her wedding to Tim Rosenman, and went for a high-low number (or, a waterfall hemline, if you want to be fancy). "When I first pictured myself as a bride, [I thought] really simple, silk, something strapless or spaghetti straps, kind of like a slip dress," she told E! News. "As the planning process went on, I decided, 'You know I think I want to do something a little more elaborate, a little more special.' So, the dress has a lot of detail to it, it's pretty full on."
5. Audrey Hepburn
Fact: Audrey Hepburn was wearing Balmain before Kim Kardashian. The old Hollywood star wore a tea-length, high-collared dress by Pierre Balmain himself for her 1954 wedding to Mel Ferrer. She paired the gown with white gloves, because why not?
6. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman's wedding to Benjamin Millepied was a super private affair, but paparazzi caught her wearing an A-line tea-length dress by Rodarte, a label run by sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy. The dress had a lovely sheer overlay and long sleeves, and Natalie paired it with simple flats.
7. Nancy Shevell
Paul McCartney married Nancy Shevell in 2011, and she wore an ultra-chic dress by — who else? — Stella McCartney. The short gown was inspired by that of Wallis Simpson, who wore a similar (though slightly more buttoned up) version of the outfit during her marriage to the Duke of Windsor in 1937.
8. Mia Farrow
Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow tied-the-knot in 1966, and Mia looked amazing. The 21-year-old star wore a simple, double-breasted skirt suit to the ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas. Fun fact: she cut her hair into that signature pixie shortly before their big day.
9. Keira Knightley
British star Keira Knightley opted for a pale pink tulle Chanel dress for her wedding to James Righton in the South of France. Oh, and if the dress looks familiar, it's because she's worn it before. "Every time I’ve worn that dress, I’ve had a fantastic night and if you’ve got a dress where you’ve always had a fantastic night, it’s worth having another fantastic night in it," she told Elle in July 2014.