The Prettiest Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses at Bridal Fashion Week

Bridal Fashion Week is already in full swing in New York City, where designers are showing their spring 2018 collections. But that doesn't mean it's all strapless gowns, quite the opposite. Swoon-worthy long-sleeve wedding silhouettes are attracting their fair share of attention.

Reem Acra showed a gorgeous sweetheart-neck off-the-shoulder number with bow sleeves that were a total head-turner. And designer duo Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia sent down the runway an exquisite deep V-neck ball gown with long sleeves made from delicate lace.

Take a look at some of the most beautiful long-sleeve designs and keep checking for regular updates.