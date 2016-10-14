Bridal Fashion Week: The Chicest Wedding Dresses for Spring 2017

Designers haven't forgotten about you, spring brides. Even though, we saw a lot of fall dresses this Bridal Fashion Week, there were some gorgeous spring numbers that we're already obsessed with.

As usual, we loved BHLDN's elegant take on the lace trend that has been sweeping the runway for a few seasons now, and David's Bridal's classic mermaid silhouettes are always a winner in our book.

Scroll down to see some of the prettiest gowns you'll want to consider for your summer 2017 nuptials.

