The Beautiful Bridal Cover-Ups You Didn't Know You Needed

In the list of things that a newly minted bride-to-be gets excited about, cover-ups are probably at the tail end or not included at all. But practically speaking (a foreign concept for weddings sometimes, understandably), some sort of coat, wrap, or covering is essential for your big day.

This season, the options range from a badass white moto jacket to a sheer, uber dramatic cape to a sweet lace shrug. Continue scrolling to look at options which will keep you feeling warm and looking stunning.