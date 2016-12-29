You Can Stop Hunting for Your Dream Wedding Dress Now, Thanks to This Vintage-Inspired Collection

Finding your dream partner might have taken a bit of a hunt, but finding your dream wedding dress is shaping up to be a whole lot easier. BHLDN just launched their largest collection to date, called Iconic, and it's every bit as gorgeous as you might hope.

While the vintage-inspired label stays true to its boho roots with beautiful off-the-shoulder pieces, they are also taking things one step further with creations designed to please fashion-forward brides-to-be. And, as always, the devil's in the details—handcrafted lace, distinctive beadwork, and embellishments.

Among the highlights are the gorgeous Rhea Bodysuit ($500; bhldn.com) and Amora Skirt ($600; bhldn.com), paired together at top.

The collection also includes 34 new bridesmaids styles, 64 accessories, and 19 decor items, so it's basically your go-to place for all things wedding. Scroll down to see our favorite dresses.