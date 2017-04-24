Wedding Dresses That Are Just as Pretty from the Back

It's not every day that you get married so, of course, you want to walk down the aisle in a dress that looks perfect from every angle. Oh, and did we mention all the cameras that will be pointed in your and your groom's direction (#nopressure)? Plus, in between saying your vows and your first dance as a wedded couple, your guests will get to see quite a lot of you from behind. So we really don't blame you for wanting a gown that's dazzling from every angle.

Fortunately, designers at Bridal Fashion Week have plenty of gorgeous designs to offer you as inspiration. We love Loulette Bride's delicate lace and ruffle back details as well as Gemy Maalouf's intricate embroidery.

Peruse some of the most gorgeous wedding dress backs we spotted at Bridal Fashion Week.

VIDEO: What to Wear to a Classic Wedding