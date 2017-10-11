13 Romantic Long-Sleeve Wedding Gowns from Bridal Fashion Week

If you’re not tropical paradise bound or getting married during the apex of summer, a long-sleeve dress may be actually be the best choice for your special day. After all, never underestimate the A/C in religious houses of worship and/or grand banquet halls!
Other reasons to consider a long-sleeve gown? A possible love/hate relationship with your arms (we get it) or you may not want to present yourself in a bustier top in front of your great-grandparents.
VIDEO: Kate Middleton Gives Off Bridal Vibes
Whatever the case is, here are the most sophisticated long-sleeve options to have debuted at Bridal Fashion Week—proof that modesty can go hand-in-hand with style.
1. Mark Zunino
2. Mark Zunino
3. Marchesa
4. Marchesa
5. Reem Acra
6. Reem Acra
7. Monique Lhuillier
8. Monique Lhuillier
9. Oleg Cassini
10. Naeem Khan
11. Elie Saab
12. Vera Wang
13. Vera Wang
14. Carolina Herrera
15. Viktor & Rolf
16. Badgley Mischka
17. Pronovias