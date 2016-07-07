The Dreamiest, Must-See Wedding Dresses from Fall 2016 Couture Fashion Week

The fall/winter 2016 shows at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has drawn to a close, and as it does every season, it's left behind dreams of irresistibly divine creations in its wake. For brides-to-be, those are dreams of potential wedding dresses for that inevitable walk down the aisle.

It's customary for couturiers to close their shows with the bride, and there are still a few today who still follow tradition, including Karl Lagerfeld whose Chanel Couture bride continues to be the highlight of the show (the one from the fall 2014 couture collection was the source of inspiration for the Manus x Machina exhibit at the Met). For this season, he reimagined her in a bustier and pants cut from lace, tulle, and satin encrusted with strands of pink-and-white wool, and a jacket and train embroidered with feathers. Elie Saab closes with the bride, as does Zuhair Murad whose couture bridal ball gown from this season took an entire month and two shifts of 30 embroiderers to create.

Others, however, may not have a bride, but that doesn't mean their collections aren't rife with excellent bridal style inspo. From Giambattista Valli's incredible frothy tulle masterpiece (pictured above) to Jean Paul Gaultier's outrageous woodland bridal fairy, scroll through to see the most memorable wedding dresses to have come out of Couture Fashion Week.