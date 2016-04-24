The Top 7 Trends from Bridal Fashion Week

Wedding dress trends may not be nearly as extensive or short-lived as ready-to-wear, but they do still exist. After the most recent New York Bridal Fashion Week, we waded through all the clouds of tulle, dissected each collection, and pinpointed the top bridal trends.

Now that there's more flexibility in terms of what constitutes a "wedding dress," bridal designers these days have the freedom to experiment with new silhouettes, colorways, and materials to reinvent the look every season. Just take a look at the most recent spring 2017 bridal collections as evidence. Of course, there were the usual suspects, like corseted bodices and mermaid silhouettes, but then there were menswear separates imbued with a flirty twist, unconventionally bold hues, off-the-shoulder silhouettes (a look that's so in right now), and tattooed-on lace.

For all the brides-to-be who are readying themselves for the arduous process of hunting down the perfect dress (or anyone who can appreciate the art of nuptial style, or if you're just looking for something to pin), we give you next year's top seven wedding dress trends.